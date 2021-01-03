Cam Akers active, Bryce Perkins inactive for Rams-Cardinals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams running back Cam Akers is officially active for today's game against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. PT, CBS).

Although quarterback Bryce Perkins was elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster as a COVID-19 replacement on Saturday, he is inactive.

For the Cardinals, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is inactive after entering the game questionable due to a groin jury. However, the four other Arizona players who also entered the game questionable – safety Budda Baker (neck), running back Chase Edmonds (hip), tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) and tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring) – are active.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Jared Goff

OL Brian Allen

ILB Micah Kiser

WR Trishton Jackson

QB Bryce Perkins

ARIZONA CARDINALS

QB Brett Hundley

WR Larry Fitzgerald

RB Eno Benjamin

CB Jace Whittaker

OL Lamont Gaillard