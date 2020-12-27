Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Cam Akers and Jamil Demby inactive for Rams-Seahawks

Dec 27, 2020 at 12:03 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams running back Cam Akers and guard Jamil Demby are inactive for today's game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX).

Akers being inactive was expected, as he had already been ruled out in advance of the contest. Demby, however, is inactive despite being activated from the practice squad on Friday as a COVID-19 replacement.

Running back Raymond Calais, wide receiver Trishton Jackson and tight end Brycen Hopkins round out Los Angeles' inactives.

For the Seahawks, starting right tackle Brandon Shell is active after entering today's game as questionable due to an ankle injury. While safety Damarious Randall (foot) was also listed as questionable, he is inactive. Starting left guard Mike Iupati (neck/rest) is also inactive for Seattle after being listed as doubtful on the final injury report.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Cam Akers

RB Raymond Calais

G Jamil Demby

WR Trishton Jackson

TE Brycen Hopkins

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB DeeJay Dallas

FS Damarious Randall

DT Damon Harrison

G Mike Iupati

TE Colby Parkinson

DE Jonathan Bullard

