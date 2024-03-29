Kimbell said that growing up as the daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Vikings defensive end Carl Eller provided her with a unique perspective on athletes' societal perception and the expectations placed on them as role models. That exposure made her aware of the platform she stood on, how she was viewed, her demeanor, and interactions with others.

"I had to acknowledge the significance of being his daughter and the responsibilities that came with it," she said. "Little did my father know that I was facing challenges stemming from my dark complexion and being named Cinder Eller, which made me a target for teasing and mockery. I struggled to find positivity in these situations and even harbored resentment towards my own name."

However, once she learned what her name meant, it put her on her current path.

"It wasn't until my father explained the reason behind naming me Cinder - because he envisioned me as a princess and spoke words of leadership over me since birth - that I began to embrace my true identity," Kimbell said. "His revelation inspired me to share my personal struggles and establish The Glass Slipper Foundation, Inc. to ensure that no young woman would have to endure the mental anguish I once inflicted upon myself."

According to her foundation's website, Kimbell was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota and raised in Inglewood, California. In addition to her foundation's work, she also has supported the Inglewood Police Department for nearly three decades with her current role as Senior Community Affairs/Homeless Liaison.