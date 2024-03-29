LOS ANGELES – Growing up, Cinder Eller Kimbell let comments about her dark skin tone define her. Her name, Cinder Eller, also led to her developing a complex and sometimes asking her parents why they named her that.
Still, her mother constantly gave her positive affirmations, and in turn, she would later at age 17 become involved with the church and support them way in the same way her mother supported her.
After a woman thanked her on social media for being a positive role model in her life, Kimbell realized she was meant to become a mentor.
For more than three decades, she's done just that, and today, it's through The Glass Slipper Foundation, which she founded as way to continue mentoring young people. Those efforts are why she was recently recognized as the Rams' second "pLAymaker" honoree of 2024.
"Receiving the Los Angeles Rams Playmaker award was an incredible PRIVILEGE and honor for me," Kimbell said. "Being recognized as a playmaker by the Rams demonstrates that my hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed. Looking back on my life, I can proudly say that I strived to make a positive impact, much like Kenny Washington did in his time."