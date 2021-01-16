Cooper Kupp, David Edwards and Bryce Perkins inactive for Rams-Packers

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (knee) and offensive lineman David Edwards (ankle) are inactive for today's divisional round playoff game against the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay (1:35 p.m. PT, FOX).

Though quarterback Bryce Perkins was elevated from the Rams' practice squad on Friday, he is also inactive. Defensive back Donte Deayon, the Rams' other practice squad elevation on Friday, is active, however.

For the Packers, defensive end Kingsley Keke (concussion) – listed as a starter on their unofficial depth chart – is inactive after being listed as doubtful on the final injury report.

Below are the inactives for both teams:

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB John Wolford

QB Bryce Perkins

WR Cooper Kupp

OLB Terrell Lewis

OL Brian Allen

OL David Edwards

WR Trishton Jackson

GREEN BAY PACKERS

QB Jordan Love

CB Ka'dar Hollman

CB Josh Jackson

LB Jonathan Garvin

TE Jace Sternberger