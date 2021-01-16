Cooper Kupp, David Edwards and Bryce Perkins inactive for Rams-Packers

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (knee) and offensive lineman David Edwards (ankle) are inactive for today's divisional round playoff game against the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay (1:35 p.m. PT, FOX).
Though quarterback Bryce Perkins was elevated from the Rams' practice squad on Friday, he is also inactive. Defensive back Donte Deayon, the Rams' other practice squad elevation on Friday, is active, however.
For the Packers, defensive end Kingsley Keke (concussion) – listed as a starter on their unofficial depth chart – is inactive after being listed as doubtful on the final injury report.
Below are the inactives for both teams:
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB John Wolford
QB Bryce Perkins
WR Cooper Kupp
OLB Terrell Lewis
OL Brian Allen
OL David Edwards
WR Trishton Jackson
GREEN BAY PACKERS
QB Jordan Love
CB Ka'dar Hollman
CB Josh Jackson
LB Jonathan Garvin
TE Jace Sternberger
DL Kingsley Keke