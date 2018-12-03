Donald's Outrageous Play Making a Case for MVP

Donald has been an excellent player since he entered the league back in 2014. But what he's doing this year is almost beyond description.

Through 12 games, Donald has 16.5 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and 32 quarterback hits. For some perspective, Donald won 2017 AP Defensive Player of the Year with 11.0 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 27 quarterback hits.

He is a game wrecker, and once again ruined an opponent's day with five total tackles — four for loss — 2.0 sacks, four quarterback hits, and one forced fumble.

So yeah, MVP? Players and coaches are being asked about it at this point with good reason.

"That's not for me to decide, but I certainly know that he's made a huge impact in a variety of ways — influencing and affecting the game, whether it be as a rusher, in the run game, being able to move him around — he's a phenomenal player and it's a credit to him and the other 10 guys around him," head coach Sean McVay said. "But Aaron is special, he really is and he's done an excellent job."

McVay may have used a bit of coach-speak in describing Donald, but the defensive tackle's teammates just heaped praise.

"I think he should be in the MVP talk — someone asked me earlier and I think that he should be and that's not just because he's on my team," safety John Johnson said. "He dominates backfields and that's hard to do."

"He deserves everything. He deserves all the success. Whatever they give him, he deserves it," cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman said.

"I've never played with a guy like that, and yes he should be applauded, rewarded to the highest degree of reward. What he does, how he comes to work every day, what he does, putting in the work, his day-to-day routine and how you go about things — he's a true professional, he deserves all that."