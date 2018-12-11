Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams Have Opportunity to Rebound against the Eagles in Week 15

Dec 11, 2018 at 02:15 PM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

The Rams took their second loss of the season against the Bears in Chicago and will look to rebound against the defending champs Week 15 in L.A. 

Here's an early look at the Philadelphia Eagles (6-7):

Offense 

• Points Per Game: 21st (21.6)

• Yards Per Game: 19th (352.7)

• Passing Yards Per Game: 12th (254.8)

Key Contributors

• RB Josh Adams: 11 G, 83 Att, 412 Yds, 2 TDs

• TE Zach Ertz: 13 G, 98 Rec, 1016 Yds, 6 TDs

• WR Alshon Jeffery: 10 G, 49 Rec, 542 Yds, 5 TDs

The Eagles offense is No. 12 in passing yards per game in 2018 and is led by tight end Zach Ertz. Ertz has the most receptions among all tight ends and has accumulated 1,016 yards receiving in his sixth professional season. Joining Ertz as one of Wentz's top targets in 2018 is veteran wideout Alshon Jeffery. Jeffery scored the Eagles' game-tying touchdown last week in Dallas. It was his first touchdown since Week 7 against the Panthers. 

Philadelphia has relied on an assortment of running backs since veteran rusher Jay Ajayi tore his ACL Week 4 against the Vikings. Rookie running back Josh Adams was awarded the starting job Week 11 and leads the way rushing for the Eagles. Adams has scored two touchdowns since being named a starter. 

Defense 

• Points Allowed Per Game: 13th (22.7)

• Yards Allowed Per Game: 25th (384)

• Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 10th (106.6)

Key Contributors

• DE Michael Bennett: 13 G, 8.0 Sk, 2 FF, 30 Tkl, 12 TFL, 26 QBH

• S Malcolm Jenkins: 13 G, 1 Int, 3 FF, 77 Tkl, 7 PDs, 4 TFL

• DT Fletcher Cox: 13 G, 6.5 Sk, 38 Tkl, 27 QBH

After finishing 2017 as one of the league's top defenses, the Eagles have struggled to stop offenses from moving the ball in 2018. The Eagles give up 384 yards per game, but have had some success against the run. 

The Eagles have held six opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing this season, but have struggled against the likes of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, allowing 151 yards and 113 yards rushing in two games, and the Saints' rushing duo of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, allowing 173 yard rushing Week 11. 

Quarterback

• QB Carson Wentz: 11 G, 3,074 Yds, 21 TDs, 69.6 % Cmp, 7 Int

Third-year quarterback Carson Wentz returned to his starting job Week 3 against the Colts after missing the remainder of the 2017 season and entirety of Philadelphia's march to the Super Bowl after tearing his ACL against the Rams in Week 13 a season ago. 

With a Super Bowl ring and a professional record of 23-17, Wentz enters Week 15 completing 69 percent of his passes with 21 touchdowns in 11 games played. Wentz threw for 228 yards three touchdowns last week against the Cowboys. 

The Eagles drafted Wentz No. 2 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft behind Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

Last Week

• L 29-23 vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Eagles lost to the Cowboys 29-23 in overtime on the road in Week 14. Cowboys kicker Brett Maher's three field goals were the game's only points scored through most of the first three quarters in Dallas. Wentz hit wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey for the game's first touchdown with six minutes remaining in the third quarter, before the two teams traded blows in the fourth quarter until Wentz-to-Sproles knotted the game at 23 with under two minutes remaining. 

The Cowboys won it as overtime reached its final minutes on an unlikely 15-yard touchdown from quarterback Dak Prescott to wideout Amari Cooper, that was deflected by deflected by cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Head Coach

The Rams will face a former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator-turned head coach for the second consecutive week on Sunday night. Eagles third-year head coach Doug Pederson joined the club in 2016 after three seasons as the OC in Kansas City.

Pederson is 26-19 (.578) since taking the job in Philadelphia and led the Eagles to its first Super Bowl championship in franchise history in his second year as an NFL head coach. Pederson's Eagles beat the Rams 43-35 last season in Los Angeles en route to Super Bowl LII.

