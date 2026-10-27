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First Look: Rams host Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Week 8

Oct 27, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams are back home at SoFi Stadium this week with home game against the Chargers. Kickoff on Sunday from Inglewood is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Chargers, presented by Verizon.

Notable Chargers additions

  • Hired Mike McDaniel as their new offensive coordinator on Jan. 26: So far, the partnership hasn't gone the way either party has expected, to say the least. The Chargers rank last in scoring offense, and their -0.26 Expected Points Added per play is last in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats.
  • Selected former Florida offensive lineman Jake Slaughter in the second round of this year's draft: Slaughter has started every game at center for the Chargers so far this season. Originally competing for the starting left guard job in the preseason, he pivoted to center exclusively after starter Tyler Biadasz sustained a season-ending knee injury in the Chargers' joint practice with the 49ers on Aug. 18.

Top performers in Week 6 (Chargers had a Week 7 bye)

Quarterback Justin Herbert completed 22 of 37 pass attempts for 204 yards with one interception in the Chargers' 22-6 home loss to the Chiefs.

Herbert also led the Chargers in rushing with five carries for 26 yards.

Wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith caught a team-high 5 of 9 targets for 32 yards.

Cornerback Tarheeb Still posted a team-high eight total tackles for the Chargers defense, while cornerback Cam Hart added an interception.

Kicker Cameron Dicker made both of his field goal attempts, converting from 23 and 30 yards, while punter JK Scott averaged 47.4 yards per punt across five punts.

Early storylines to watch and what they mean for the Rams

Despite being down Kobie Turner and Poona Ford, the Rams' defensive front still held its own against the Raiders, holding them to just 48 rushing yards last Sunday.

This week, they get a Chargers offensive line that has been decimated by injuries and currently has four rookies along their starting five.

While scheme and personnel have not meshed the way the Chargers expected on offense, it's a unit that still has plenty of talent at wide receiver, running back and especially quarterback. The Chargers are also considering simplifying their playbook after their struggles through their first six games, so that's another added wrinkle. Collectively, those reasons alone place added importance on the defensive front taking advantage of those matchups in the trenches.

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