First Look: Rams Move On to San Francisco 

The Los Angeles Rams will complete its three-game road stint back in the Golden State on Sunday. L.A. will take on the 49ers in Week 7, looking to improve to a perfect 3-0 against NFC West opponents.

Here's an early look at the San Francisco 49ers (1-4):

Offense

• Points Per Game: 16th (24.7)

• Yards Per Game: 13th (381.8)

• Rushing Yards Per Game: 3rd (142.5)

Key Contributors

• RB Matt Breida: 430 Yds, 2 TD

• WR Marquise Goodwin: 9 Rec, 180 Yds, 3 TDs

• WR George Kittle: 27 Rec, 429 Yds, 1 TD

The 49ers join the Rams as one of the top-three rushing teams in the league. San Francisco splits looks between running backs Matt Breida and Alfred Morris. Each back averages 10 rushing attempts per game in 2018, and the pair combine for three rushing touchdowns. Breida, the 49ers starter in five games this season, has added one receiving touchdown.

Defense

• Points Allowed Per Game: 29th (29.8)

• Yards Allowed Per Game: 19th (377.2)

• Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 13th (98.2)

Key Contributors

• DE DeForest Buckner: 4.5 Sk, 23 Tkl, 2 TFL

• LB Fred Warner: 50 Tkl, 3 TFL, 2 PD, 1 FF

Rams running back Todd Gurley averaged 7.4 yards per carry on 28 carries against the Broncos in Week 6. San Francisco's run defense ranks in the league's top-third in yards per attempt, allowing just four yards per carry. Up front, it has been DE DeForest Buckner getting to the quarterback, while the 49ers pass defense has been less productive in 2018. The 49ers allow 279 yards per game through the air, and join Tampa Bay as the only other team with just one interception this season.

Quarterback

• QB C.J. Beathard: 892 Yds, 6 TDs, 64% Cmp, 5 Int

Second-year quarterback C.J. Beathard has started three games for the 49ers since starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was injured in Week 3 against Kansas City. Beathard threw for 298 yards in his 2018 debut in Week 4, and then 349 yards the following game against Arizona. The University of Iowa product has thrown five interceptions in six games — two picks came in Monday's game against the Packers.

Last Week

• L 33-30 @ Green Bay Packers

Despite putting up 400 yards of offense and scoring 30 points against the Packers on Monday Night Football, the 49ers couldn't get it done at Lambeau and dropped a close one, 33-30. Beathard threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers — both touchdowns were thrown to WR Marquise Goodwin.

Head Coach