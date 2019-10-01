First Look: Rams travel to Seahawks for first divisional matchup of season

A 55-40 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week moved the Rams to 3-1. Now, they shift their focus on a short turnaround to their first NFC West contest of the season: a Thursday night clash with the 3-1 Seahawks.
Los Angeles and Seattle last squared off on November 11, 2018, a 36-31 L.A. win. Similar to this season, the matchup followed the Rams' first loss of the season.
In advance of the game, here's an early look at the Seahawks, including notable additions, their top statistical performers so far, where they rank in certain statistical categories and key storylines.
Notable additions
- Traded for former Texans DE Jadeveon Clowney in August. Now in his sixth NFL season, Clowney has amassed 211 tackles and 30 career sacks through 66 career games, earning three Pro Bowl nods in the process.
- Signed kicker Jason Myers as an unrestricted free agent in March. Myers was with the Seahawks in 2018 before getting cut after losing the battle for the starting job to veteran Sebastian Janikowski. The New York Jets claimed him off waivers and he went on to hit 33 of 36 field goal attempts, getting named to his first Pro Bowl as a result. When Myers' contract with the Jets expired this offseason, the Seahawks stepped in and signed him to a four-year deal. He's made 2 of 3 field goal attempts and converted all 13 extra point attempts through the first four weeks of the season.
Top performers in Week 4
QB Russell Wilson completed 22 of 28 pass attempts for 240 yards with one touchdowns in the Seahawks' 27-10 win over the Cardinals in Arizona. He also added two rushing attempts for seven yards.
After being inactive Week 3 due to a hamstring injury, RB Chris Carson looked to be 100 percent in Week 4 with a game-high 22 carries for 104 yards.
TE Will Dissly was on the receiving end of Wilson's lone score, adding a team-high seven catches for 57 yards in the victory.
Defensively, LB Bobby Wagner led the way with 11 total tackles, while Clowney contributed an interception which was returned 27 yards for a touchdown.
On special teams, Myers converted both of his field goal attempts and all three of his extra point tries.
Rankings
Offense
- Points Per Game: 9th (25.8)
- Yards Per Game: 13th (377.8)
- Passing Yards Per Game: 12th (266.2)
- Rushing Yards Per Game: 16th (111.5)
Defense
- Points Allowed Per Game: 13th (22.2)
- Yards Allowed Per Game: 8th (319.0)
- Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 17th (239.5)
- Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 6th (79.5)
Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams
Another week, another talented pass rusher Los Angeles' offensive line must prepare for.
Seattle traded statistically their best pass rusher from 2018 in Frank Clark, who posted a career-best 13 sacks last season then got dealt to the Kansas City in April. The move created a need which the Seahawks filled by acquiring Clowney from the Texans four months later.
He will pose a strong test for the right side of the Rams' offensive line, especially, which means RG Austin Blythe and RT Rob Havenstein will have to step up Thursday night.
This will also be the second straight week the Rams will face a top-10 run defense, which means the flow could potentially dictate more work for RB Todd Gurley II in the passing game.