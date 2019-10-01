First Look: Rams travel to Seahawks for first divisional matchup of season

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Another week, another talented pass rusher Los Angeles' offensive line must prepare for.

Seattle traded statistically their best pass rusher from 2018 in Frank Clark, who posted a career-best 13 sacks last season then got dealt to the Kansas City in April. The move created a need which the Seahawks filled by acquiring Clowney from the Texans four months later.

He will pose a strong test for the right side of the Rams' offensive line, especially, which means RG Austin Blythe and RT Rob Havenstein will have to step up Thursday night.