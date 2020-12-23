First Look: Rams travel to Seahawks for final road game of regular season with NFC West and playoff implications at stake

The Rams (9-5) travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks (10-4) on Sunday to wrap up their 2020 road schedule, with division and playoff implications on the line. Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your first look at Rams-Seahawks on Dec. 27, including notable Seahawks additions, some of Seattle's top statistical performers in Week 15 and key storylines.

Notable Seahawks additions

Activated WR Josh Gordon from the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list on Monday. After being issued an indefinite suspension following Week 15 of the 2019 season, Gordon was conditionally reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Dec. 3, making him eligible to return for Seattle's final two regular season games (couldn't practice, travel with the team or attend games until Monday, December 21). Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters this week that "we're planning during the week like he has a chance to contribute," and if Gordon indeed does play as expected, he'll provide quarterback Russell Wilson with another explosive target.

Signed OT Chad Wheeler from the practice squad to the active roster on Dec. 12. With injuries depleting depth at the position, the Seahawks turned to Weaver for reinforcements. The former USC standout ended up playing 60 percent of Seattle's offensive snaps against the New York Jets that week after starter Brandon Shell left the game in the first half with an ankle injury. While Wheeler saw just four against Washington last week after regular backup Cedric Ogbuehi returned from a calf injury, he's still worth mentioning as a key reserve.

Top performers in Week 15

Wilson completed 18 of 27 pass attempts for 121 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Seahawks' 20-15 win over the Washington Football Team, also rushing six times for 52 yards.

RB Chris Carson paced Seattle's backfield with 15 carries for 63 yards, both game-highs. RB Carlos Hyde added two carries for 55 yards, the bulk of that production coming on a 50-yard touchdown run.

WR D.K. Metcalf led the Seahawks receivers with five receptions for 43 yards. TE Jacob Hollister (two for 17) was on the receiving end of Wilson's lone touchdown pass.

Defensively, LB Bobby Wagner tallied a team-high 13 total tackles, while CBs D.J. Reed and Shaquill Griffin each finished with an interception.

On special teams, K Jason Myers made both of his field goal attempts (long of 43) and both of his extra point attempts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Already in possession of a playoff berth after last week's win over Washington, the Seahawks can clinch the division title with a win. Though their hopes of potentially getting the No. 1 seed in the NFC are slim, a win would also keep those chances alive.

While the Rams can clinch a playoff berth before Sunday's 1:25 p.m. PT kickoff, a win would avoid needing to count on other teams to get them into the postseason. A victory on Sunday also keeps their division title hopes alive and moves them back into the top three seeding. If Los Angeles wins out – including this week – it would own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Seattle and win the division even if Seattle bounced back and won its Week 17 game to finish with an identical overall and division record.