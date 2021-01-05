First Look: Rams travel to Seahawks for second-ever playoff meeting between the two teams

The Rams (10-6) head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks (12-4) on Saturday at Lumen Field in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, in what will be just the second-ever postseason meeting between the two teams in series history. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your first look at Rams-Seahawks, including notable Seahawks additions, Seattle's top performers in Week 17 and key storylines:

Notable Seahawks additions

Activated CB Tre Flowers from injured reserve on Jan. 2. Flowers missed three games due to a hamstring injury, and during that time D.J. Reed played well enough to earn the right to keep Flowers' old starting job at right cornerback. While Flowers only played on special teams in Week 17 (16 snaps), the third-year pro has 42 games under his belt and still provides experience to Seattle's defense when in the mix.

Activated OT Brandon Shell from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Per Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll's comments to Seattle reporters on Monday, Shell is expected to play against the Rams, and assuming that happens barring any unforeseen obstacles this week, Seattle would be getting its starting right tackle back.

Top performers in Week 17

QB Russell Wilson completed 20 of 36 pass attempts for 181 yards and two touchdowns, also rushing five times for 29 yards.

RB Chris Carson led Seattle's backfield with 11 carries for 44 yards, also finishing with two receptions for 39 yards.

WR Tyler Lockett was Wilson's top target, hauling in 12 of 14 targets for 90 yards and two touchdowns, all team-highs.

LB Jordyn Brooks paced the Seahawks' defense with a team-high nine total tackles, while DE Benson Mayowa added a forced fumble and DE Rasheem Green a fumble recovery. Mayoa also finished with two sacks, Green one.

On special teams, K Jason Myers both of his field goal attempts and 2 of 3 extra point attempts. P Michael Dickson averaged 53.2 yards per punt on five punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Whether it's Jared Goff or John Wolford under center for the Rams offense on Saturday, their offense will be facing an improved Seahawks defense.

Before surrendering 23 points to San Francisco last weekend, Seattle entered Week 17 allowing a league-low 13.9 points per game since Week 11. That's on top of finishing the regular season with the No. 5 run defense in the NFL, what has been the most consistent part of the unit this season.

For the Rams, that''s going to place an increased emphasis on sharper redzone execution following a Week 17 performance in which they came away with three field goals and needed their defense to come up with points as result.