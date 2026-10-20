First Look: Rams travel to Las Vegas to take on Raiders in Week 7

After back-to-back home games, the Rams hit the road for a Week 7 showdown with the Raiders in Las Vegas. Kickoff on Sunday from Allegiant Stadium is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Raiders.

Notable Raiders additions

Named Klint Kubiak as head coach on Feb. 9: Likely another familiar name to Rams fans having served as the Seahawks' offensive coordinator last season, Kubiak has guided the Raiders to a 3-3 overall record in his first season.

Likely another familiar name to Rams fans having served as the Seahawks' offensive coordinator last season, Kubiak has guided the Raiders to a 3-3 overall record in his first season. Signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a one-year deal on April 6: Though Las Vegas took former Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall in this year's NFL Draft a little over three weeks later, Cousins has been the starter through the first six games and will be again in Week 7.

Top performers in Week 6

Cousins completed 23 of 41 pass attempts for 313 yards and two touchdowns against one interception in the Raiders' 33-30 home loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. rushed for a team-high 43 yards on nine carries.

Wide receiver Tre Tucker led all Las Vegas receivers with five receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean paced the Raiders' defense with 12 total tackles.

On special teams, kicker Matt Gay made all three of his field goal attempts (35, 27 and 23 yards) and all three of his extra point attempts, while punter A.J. Cole averaged 55.3 yards per punt across three punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

The "next man up" mentality has never been more important than it is this week for the Rams, especially with season-ending injuries to kicker Blake Grupe and nose tackle Poona Ford, as well as wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Kobie Turner sidelined for multiple weeks.