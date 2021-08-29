Five takeaways from Rams' 17-12 preseason loss to Broncos

The Rams fell to the Broncos 17-12 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, but their preseason finale still featured multiple noteworthy performances – especially on special teams and defense.

Here are five takeaways from the contest:

1) Big night for punter Corey Bojorquez

Bojorquez averaged 55.4 yards per punt across five punts, one of which went for 70 yards and bounced out of bounds at the Broncos 1-yard line, another going for 67 yards and getting downed at the Broncos 19-yard line.

The Bellflower, California native also had a 48-yard punt that, aided by tight end Brycen Hopkins and linebacker Christian Rozeboom on the coverage team, landed at the Broncos 1-yard line.

2) Preseason closes with Bryce Perkins playing the entire game once again

It was expected with John Wolford dressing solely as an emergency option, and indeed, Perkins played the entirety of Saturday night's game in Denver.

Perkins completed 23 of 42 pass attempts for 201 yards, leading the Rams on four scoring drives (all field goals by kicker Matt Gay). Three of those scoring drives came against a Broncos defense playing several of its projected starters.