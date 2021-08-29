Five takeaways from Rams' 17-12 preseason loss to Broncos

The Rams fell to the Broncos 17-12 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, but their preseason finale still featured multiple noteworthy performances – especially on special teams and defense.
Here are five takeaways from the contest:
1) Big night for punter Corey Bojorquez
Bojorquez averaged 55.4 yards per punt across five punts, one of which went for 70 yards and bounced out of bounds at the Broncos 1-yard line, another going for 67 yards and getting downed at the Broncos 19-yard line.
The Bellflower, California native also had a 48-yard punt that, aided by tight end Brycen Hopkins and linebacker Christian Rozeboom on the coverage team, landed at the Broncos 1-yard line.
2) Preseason closes with Bryce Perkins playing the entire game once again
It was expected with John Wolford dressing solely as an emergency option, and indeed, Perkins played the entirety of Saturday night's game in Denver.
Perkins completed 23 of 42 pass attempts for 201 yards, leading the Rams on four scoring drives (all field goals by kicker Matt Gay). Three of those scoring drives came against a Broncos defense playing several of its projected starters.
Perkins also rushed nine times for 50 yards and led the Rams within striking distance of a potential game-winning touchdown on the final drive.
3) Bringing the pressure
The front seven nabbed a couple highlights via the play of defensive lineman Michael Hoecht and outside linebacker Chris Garrett.
Hoecht got past two Broncos offensive linemen to notch a sack-forced fumble on Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, which Hoecht then recovered. The play set up a 30-yard field goal by Gay to cut the Rams' deficit to one at halftime. In addition to the sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery, Hoecht had four total tackles (one for loss) and one QB hit.
Garrett also got to Lock, and while Lock surprisingly managed to escape Garrett's grasp, it was promising to see him get that kind of pressure again after the performance he had against the Raiders.
4) Gay adds to good special teams night
Adding to a solid night for Rams special teams – wide receiver Jeremiah Haydel had a 40-yard kick return – Gay went 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts from distances of 23 yards (twice), 54 and 30 yards, accounting for all of Los Angeles' points.
5) Outside linebacker Terrell Lewis sees action
After returning to practice this week, Lewis saw snaps in Saturday night's game against the Broncos. He finished with one pass breakup, but it led to Rozeboom's interception.