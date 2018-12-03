Fowler After Clinching Performance: "It's an honor just for these guys to believe in me"

"We probably have had like two complete games, but the offense has got defense's back, defense has our back, special teams as well," Gurley said. "If one is down, the other it going to be up, and that's what happened today — the defense did their thing, they held us down…"

The Rams offense did not look remotely like it did two weeks ago against Kansas City for the majority of Sunday's game, but the defense was stout. While the offense couldn't find the end zone but once in the game's first three quarters, the Rams' defense was reeking havoc in the Detroit backfield — recording four sacks and nine total tackles for a loss.

The Rams held the Lions to just 16 points in the clinching performance, and while defensive tackle Aaron Donald's third strip-sack in two games, and swift pass rush moves might dominate highlights and generate MVP discussion, Fowler set the tone against quarterback Matthew Stafford and his dinged-up offense, and continually gave his own offense momentum and chances.

Fowler's impact was made via five tackles — three for a loss — one sack, and one quarterback hit against the Lions. The former No. 3 overall pick got things started for the Rams on defense, earning the first of L.A.'s four sacks, and coming up with a big TFL as Stafford marched into Los Angeles territory — both plays came during the Lions' second drive of the game.