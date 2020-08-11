From the Podium: Cam Akers on high school QB background, RBs he looks up to

Rams running back Cam Akers held a video conference with local media Tuesday morning to discuss his high school quarterback background and current NFL running backs who have been examples for him, among other important topics. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from that virtual conversation:

"I'm able to. If he ever wants to use me for it, I'm ready."

After Rams head coach Sean McVay said Sunday that Akers was giving wide receiver Cooper Kupp a run for emergency quarterback duties, Akers echoed his desire to fill the role.

Akers' days as an accomplished running back at Florida State were preceded by playing quarterback in high school, a background that McVay hinted could potentially be incorporated into the Rams offense – "you never know, we might have a Wildcat package coming to a theater near you," McVay said Sunday.

"I just like to watch full-package guys. Guys who can do it all and guys who aren't one-dimensional."

When asked which running backs he tried to emulate when adding to his game, Akers mentioned complete backs who are able to run, block and catch equally well. The specific players he pointed to: Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott, New Orleans' Alvin Kamara, Minnesota's Dalvin Cook and Atlanta's Todd Gurley.

Though Akers wants to be a do-it-all running back, he also said he's content with a committee approach to his position and willing to do whatever is best for the team.

"I don't think I'm at the level he's at yet, but I'm trying to get there. I want to be there and I'm working to get there."