From the Podium: Cam Akers on high school QB background, RBs he looks up to

Aug 11, 2020 at 03:53 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams running back Cam Akers held a video conference with local media Tuesday morning to discuss his high school quarterback background and current NFL running backs who have been examples for him, among other important topics. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from that virtual conversation:

"I'm able to. If he ever wants to use me for it, I'm ready."

  • After Rams head coach Sean McVay said Sunday that Akers was giving wide receiver Cooper Kupp a run for emergency quarterback duties, Akers echoed his desire to fill the role.
  • Akers' days as an accomplished running back at Florida State were preceded by playing quarterback in high school, a background that McVay hinted could potentially be incorporated into the Rams offense – "you never know, we might have a Wildcat package coming to a theater near you," McVay said Sunday.

"I just like to watch full-package guys. Guys who can do it all and guys who aren't one-dimensional."

  • When asked which running backs he tried to emulate when adding to his game, Akers mentioned complete backs who are able to run, block and catch equally well. The specific players he pointed to: Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott, New Orleans' Alvin Kamara, Minnesota's Dalvin Cook and Atlanta's Todd Gurley.
  • Though Akers wants to be a do-it-all running back, he also said he's content with a committee approach to his position and willing to do whatever is best for the team.

"I don't think I'm at the level he's at yet, but I'm trying to get there. I want to be there and I'm working to get there."

  • Akers said he has had "a few conversations" with Gurley about how to succeed at the running back position in the NFL, attempting to soak up as much information as he could from the former Rams running back.
  • Gurley's mental approach when running the ball and preparation were two areas Akers said he wanted to learn from the most.
  • Earlier this summer, Gurley shared how he wanted to be a mentor for Akers.

Related Content

From the Podium: Malcolm Brown on the Rams RB room, personal goals for season
news

From the Podium: Malcolm Brown on the Rams RB room, personal goals for season

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown's Monday morning virtual media session. 
From the Podium: Cooper Kupp talks offseason work, impressions of rookie Van Jefferson
news

From the Podium: Cooper Kupp talks offseason work, impressions of rookie Van Jefferson

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's Friday morning virtual media session. 
From the Podium: Rams WR Robert Woods on voter registration initiatives, getting back to football
news

From the Podium: Rams WR Robert Woods on voter registration initiatives, getting back to football

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods' Thursday afternoon virtual media session. 
From the Podium: Aaron Donald talks returning to facility, how he'll be used in defense
news

From the Podium: Aaron Donald talks returning to facility, how he'll be used in defense

Key quotes and notes from defensive tackle Aaron Donald's Wednesday morning virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams' acclimation period continues. 
From the Podium: CB Jalen Ramsey talks return of football
news

From the Podium: CB Jalen Ramsey talks return of football

Key quotes and notes from cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Tuesday morning virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams continue their acclimation period.  
From the Podium: Rams GM Les Snead, QB Jared Goff discuss acclimation period, changes
news

From the Podium: Rams GM Les Snead, QB Jared Goff discuss acclimation period, changes

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead and quarterback Jared Goff's first media sessions of acclimation period.
From the Podium: McVay discusses COVID-19 risk mitigation, creating competitive situations
news

From the Podium: McVay discusses COVID-19 risk mitigation, creating competitive situations

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay's first 2020 training camp media session. 

Advertising