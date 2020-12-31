Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Rams talk John Wolford at quarterback, Cardinals offense 

Dec 30, 2020 at 05:28 PM
Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, wide receiver Robert Woods and quarterback John Wolford each held video conferences with local media Wednesday to discuss Wolford taking over for the injured Jared Goff and potential key absences on both team's offenses, among other important topics.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"It's really tough (if we don't have wide receiver Cooper Kupp on Sunday), but I think what we feel good about is the ability for those guys to have prepared for their opportunity and potentially be ready to roll and get some more chances this weekend." – McVay

  • The Rams could potentially be without its leading receiver with Kupp being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, but McVay is confident in the rest of their deep and talented offense stepping up if needed.
  • "We've got a lot of guys that are still available that have played in really significant games and been big time factors," said McVay, who cited Woods, wide receiver Josh Reynolds and tight ends Gerald Everett, Tyler Higbee and Johnny Mundt as examples.

"(John is) not a guy who is lacking confidence." – Woods

  • Woods and other Rams teammates are rallying around Wolford as he prepares to make his first NFL start on Sunday.
  • Woods said Wolford is "just a playmaker" who "does it with his feet and his arm."

"I'm confident going into this week, I'm glad the team's rallying around me, and it'll be fun." – Wolford

  • Wolford feels excited and prepared heading into Sunday's game against the Cardinals, what will be his first NFL regular season snaps.
  • "I know I can spin it, I know I can make the throws, and then mentally, it's about making the right decisions giving us the best chance to win," Wolford said.

"Our guys are aware of all three of the (Cardinals) quarterbacks and certainly the styles of Chris (Streveler) and Brett (Hundley)." – Staley

  • The Cardinals, at least at the beginning of the week, were dealing with some uncertainties on their own offense, specifically surrounding starting quarterback Kyler Murray and whether he will play.
  • Murray told Arizona reporters Wednesday he will, but Staley indicated the Rams defensive coaches ensure players are prepared every week for anyone who could come into a game and what their play style is, whether a quarterback sustained an injury in the previous game or not.

