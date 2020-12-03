From the Podium: Rams look ahead to Sunday's Week 13 game at Cardinals 

"The thing that's unique about Kyler (Murray) is that he's faster than a lot of the spies that you may have on field. This guy's got real speed." – Staley

Murray's ability to make plays with his legs has been problematic for most opposing defenses. So far, Arizona's signal-caller has rushed for a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns through their first 11 games.

Sometimes, using a spy – a defensive player assigned to shadow the quarterback or another backfield player – works as a solution to contain quarterbacks like Murray, though Staley said it can also cause offenses to hurt you more when you keep passers in the pocket longer.