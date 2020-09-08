From the Podium: McVay, Brockers, Snead talk Week 1 and construction of 53-man roster

Sep 07, 2020 at 05:49 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Michael Brockers and general manager Les Snead each held video conferences with local media Monday afternoon to discuss the start of Week 1 of the regular season and construction of the initial 53-man roster, among other important topics. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"(Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley) identified (linebacker Justin Hollins) as a guy that could really help us." – McVay

  • Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson's placement on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list opened up a spot on the Rams' roster, and they filled it by claiming Hollins off waivers via Denver.
  • Per McVay, the reason they targeted Hollins was because he has familiarity with what Staley will be doing schematically with the Rams defense and can contribute on both defense and special teams. Hollins' versatility as someone who could play as an on-ball or off-ball linebacker also stood out.
  • McVay said the plan is for Hollins to be active for Sunday night's season-opener against the Cowboys.

"Definitely was a shock to learn (that). I think a couple days ago, I was like, 'Oh man, we about to play in a week or so.'" – Brockers

  • Asked about the first game week of the season finally arriving, Brockers indicated he was caught off guard at how quickly it came up amid the pandemic-shaped preseason.
  • Brockers said he's excited to get back into the regular season routine and see what the regular season holds for the Rams.

"It does feel a little bit younger than most years." – Brockers

  • Brockers – who, entering his ninth season, is one of the most experienced players on the roster – recognizes how youthful this season's initial group of 53 players looks overall.
  • At the same time, Brockers said the roster still has great "core leaders" who embody the characteristics the team wants and needs, in addition to younger players who can be mentored and are capable of making plays.

"We liked the superpower (Raymond Calais) brings of explosiveness, speed, and that being able to translate on the football field." – Snead

  • Snead confirmed a report that the Rams, pending a physical, will sign rookie running back Raymond Calais off the Buccaneers' practice squad.
  • While "the odds of him getting a jersey on Sunday Night Football is slim," Snead said that at the same time, you never know when the big picture view of a player becomes narrower. The examples Snead gave were impressing the team's evaluators with his explosiveness in practice, or the natural attrition that occurs during an NFL season.

Related Content

From the Podium: McVay, Donald on end of 2020 training camp
news

From the Podium: McVay, Donald on end of 2020 training camp

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive tackle Aaron Donald's Thursday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: McVay on Terrell Lewis, Rapp on return to field, Goff on looking ahead to Week 1
news

From the Podium: McVay on Terrell Lewis, Rapp on return to field, Goff on looking ahead to Week 1

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety Taylor Rapp and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: McVay on last week of camp, Floyd on OLBs, Everett and Hopkins on TEs
news

From the Podium: McVay on last week of camp, Floyd on OLBs, Everett and Hopkins on TEs

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and tight ends Gerald Everett and Brycen Hopkins. 
From the Podium: McVay provides latest injury updates, Havenstein talks return to field
news

From the Podium: McVay provides latest injury updates, Havenstein talks return to field

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and right tackle Rob Havenstein's Monday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: McVay, Joseph-Day, Hekker, McQuaide react to not having fans at SoFi Stadium
news

From the Podium: McVay, Joseph-Day, Hekker, McQuaide react to not having fans at SoFi Stadium

Key quotes and notes from virtual media sessions held by Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, punter Johnny Hekker and long snapper Jake McQuaide following Los Angeles' Aug. 25 training camp practice. 
From the Podium: McVay, Lewis, Kupp, Jefferson recap first scrimmage
news

From the Podium: McVay, Lewis, Kupp, Jefferson recap first scrimmage

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and wide receiver Van Jefferson's Sunday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: Sean McVay, Micah Kiser, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom recap Day 3 of contact integration period
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Micah Kiser, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom recap Day 3 of contact integration period

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, inside linebacker Micah Kiser, center Brian Allen and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom's Friday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth recap second training camp practice in pads
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth recap second training camp practice in pads

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and left tackle Andrew Whitworth's virtual media sessions following the Rams' Aug. 19 practice. 
From the Podium: DL Michael Brockers, QB Jared Goff share takeaways from first training camp practice in pads
news

From the Podium: DL Michael Brockers, QB Jared Goff share takeaways from first training camp practice in pads

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers and quarterback Jared Goff's Tuesday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: McVay on injury status of Rapp and Lawler, rookie standouts
news

From the Podium: McVay on injury status of Rapp and Lawler, rookie standouts

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay's Tuesday morning virtual media session following Los Angeles' first training camp practice in pads. 
From the Podium: DC Brandon Staley on getting rookies prepared, duo of Jalen Ramsey and John Johnson
news

From the Podium: DC Brandon Staley on getting rookies prepared, duo of Jalen Ramsey and John Johnson

Key quotes and notes from defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's Saturday afternoon virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams continue their ramp-up period. 

Advertising