From the Podium: McVay, Donald, Kupp, Goff, Everett, Williams react to Rams' Week 4 win over Giants

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Jared Goff, tight end Gerald Everett and cornerback Darious Williams each met with the media following their 17-9 win over the Giants Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations.
"What can you say about Darious Williams? What an unbelievable pick the end the game." – McVay
- Thanks to a late fourth-quarter interception by Williams, the Rams were able to stave off a potential game-tying drive by the Giants and clinch the victory at home.
- Overall, McVay said the defense "made stop after stop" against the Giants.
"Guys making plays. It ain't just one or two guys." – Donald
- The Rams' defense generated five sacks and eight quarterback hits on the Giants' Daniel Jones on Sunday, creating most of that pressure in the first half.
- Donald also said that "anybody at any time can make that big play and guys stepped up today and did that."
"Jared did a great job being able to hang in there, our offensive line protected long enough for him to hang in there, on really what was a busted play by the defense, and be able to take advantage of it." – Kupp
- Holding on to a 1-point lead after a scoreless third quarter, the Rams were in desperate need of an offensive spark. They got it midway through the fourth quarter on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Kupp.
- Kupp said the Giants defense was bringing a fire zone blitz that sent the nickel defensive back on the blitz. The Rams offense was able to get the Giants defense to miscommunicate and bring a fire blitz on both sides. No post safety got back, which, combined with Goff's poise and the offensive line's protection, gave the two enough time to connect for the big play.
"It's a testament to what our offense is about there at the end." – Goff
- According to Goff, the 55-yard touchdown pass to Kupp reflected the Rams offense's late-game urgency and awareness, knowing that "we need to drive to win."
- Goff said he saw a "voided zone in the middle of the field," one that Kupp – after initially being covered – filled by "going kind of skinny up the field."
"Whatever is needed of me, I'm going to do it to my best abilities." – Everett
- Everett accounted for the game's first points, scoring a touchdown on a 2-yard run in the first quarter.
- Coincidentally, Everett said he also got a jet sweep the last time the Rams played the Giants in 2017. While getting another one was surprising to him, he said he was happy it made it into this week's gameplan. He also said that thanks to his teammates' blocking, his job was easy.
"Defense, that's why we're out there. No matter how rough it gets, we're the backbone." – Williams
- Regardless of how the game is going, Williams said Rams defensive players know they have each other's backs.
- As for his interception specifically, Williams said that he wants "everybody that ever targets me to know that it's a 50-50 chance to get the pick."