From the Podium: McVay, Donald, Kupp, Goff, Everett, Williams react to Rams' Week 4 win over Giants

"Jared did a great job being able to hang in there, our offensive line protected long enough for him to hang in there, on really what was a busted play by the defense, and be able to take advantage of it." – Kupp

Holding on to a 1-point lead after a scoreless third quarter, the Rams were in desperate need of an offensive spark. They got it midway through the fourth quarter on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Kupp.

Kupp said the Giants defense was bringing a fire zone blitz that sent the nickel defensive back on the blitz. The Rams offense was able to get the Giants defense to miscommunicate and bring a fire blitz on both sides. No post safety got back, which, combined with Goff's poise and the offensive line's protection, gave the two enough time to connect for the big play.