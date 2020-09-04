From the Podium: McVay, Donald on end of 2020 training camp

Sep 03, 2020 at 06:25 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay and defensive tackle Aaron Donald each held video conferences with local media Thursday to discuss the conclusion of Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, among other important topics. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"(Cooper Kupp is) feeling great." – McVay

  • Wide receiver Cooper Kupp was full-speed after practice Thursday after sitting out the previous two days with leg soreness.
  • McVay said he was never concerned about Kupp's availability for the Rams' season-opener against the Cowboys.

"I think they're all so important." – McVay

  • Asked if there are any positions on the roster in particular he will be spending more time evaluating compared to others as this weekend's 53-man roster deadline approaches (1 p.m. pacific time Saturday), McVay placed equal importance on all them.
  • While certain spots are more experienced than others, McVay said "there's going to be a lot of good dialogue over this next day and a half or so."

"We feel comfortable. Those guys have done a nice job." – McVay

  • McVay is satisfied with the Rams' current depth at inside linebacker after getting the chance to see some younger players in action following Travin Howard's season-ending knee injury.
  • At the same time, the team is always monitoring players who become available after getting released by other teams – "if there's a way we feel like we can upgrade our roster, we'll always pursue those options," McVay said.

"There's things I wanted to work on personally, but I ain't gonna tell you guys what it was." – Donald

  • Even a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year still finds aspects of his game he can improve, though Donald understandably didn't want to give away specifics to give opponents a competitive edge.
  • However, Donald did say he has learned a lot from defensive line coach Eric Henderson "as far as certain techniques, things I needed to work on as far as playing the run certain ways and when to take my chances, things like that."
  • Donald said he feels great with where he's currently at and healthy.

"That wide receiver, 12, has been making some real big plays." – Donald

  • While several young players have impressed Donald throughout training camp, the one player he specifically mentioned Thursday was rookie wide receiver Van Jefferson.
  • Donald believes that Jefferson "can definitely make a big impact in this league right away."

