From the Podium: McVay, Donald on end of 2020 training camp

"There's things I wanted to work on personally, but I ain't gonna tell you guys what it was." – Donald

Even a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year still finds aspects of his game he can improve, though Donald understandably didn't want to give away specifics to give opponents a competitive edge.

However, Donald did say he has learned a lot from defensive line coach Eric Henderson "as far as certain techniques, things I needed to work on as far as playing the run certain ways and when to take my chances, things like that."

Donald said he feels great with where he's currently at and healthy.

"That wide receiver, 12, has been making some real big plays." – Donald