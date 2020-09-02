From the Podium: McVay on last week of camp, Floyd on OLBs, Everett and Hopkins on TEs

Sep 01, 2020 at 07:12 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, tight end Gerald Everett and tight end Brycen Hopkins each held video conferences with local media Tuesday to discuss the last week of camp and corresponding position groups, among other important topics. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"We've seen a little bit of steady progress." – McVay

  • As the Rams phase safety Taylor Rapp (knee) back into practice this week, McVay said they will be taking things "day-by-day."
  • Like any approach to a player coming off an injury, this acclimation strategy is being used to ensure it aligns with "a good progression," per McVay.
  • McVay said Rapp has "stayed engaged in the meetings" and "been involved on the field at practice" while dealing with the knee injury.

"It's an ongoing evaluation." – McVay

  • The starting five for the Rams offensive line has not yet been decided, according to McVay.
  • Part of the reason why the evaluation is on going is because of the team cross-training players along the offensive line in order to establish depth and "make sure guys are comfortable playing in multiple spots and on multiple sides of the line."

"It's been great, man. They're both good guys.They know their stuff, both of them study hard. They go out and execute." – Floyd

  • Floyd has had a positive experience playing alongside fellow outside linebackers Samson Ebukam and Terrell Lewis.
  • Floyd also said he's "very confident" Los Angeles' outside linebackers will be able to get sacks this year, adding that "we're just going to take it one game at a time and execute our game plan for that week and see where it goes from there."

"I feel like we serve as more than just safety blankets, especially on this offensive team." – Everett

  • According to Everett, the Rams tight ends take pride in being complete players, not just secure passing targets for quarterback Jared Goff.
  • In addition to responsibilities as receivers, Everett said the tight ends are also counted on as blockers. "Whatever we're asked to do, we're going to do it to our best capabilities," he said.

"The attention to detail, for everybody, has to be on par with all the 10 other players on the team, if you're wanting to succeed as best as you can as a defense or an offense." – Hopkins

  • Asked what the biggest adjustment to the NFL has been as a rookie tight end, Hopkins pointed to the importance of attention to detail for all positions.
  • Hopkins said this is something he's put a lot of emphasis on, "whether it's the depth on a route, or a hand placement on a block, or leverage."

Related Content

From the Podium: McVay provides latest injury updates, Havenstein talks return to field
news

From the Podium: McVay provides latest injury updates, Havenstein talks return to field

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and right tackle Rob Havenstein's Monday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: McVay, Joseph-Day, Hekker, McQuaide react to not having fans at SoFi Stadium
news

From the Podium: McVay, Joseph-Day, Hekker, McQuaide react to not having fans at SoFi Stadium

Key quotes and notes from virtual media sessions held by Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, punter Johnny Hekker and long snapper Jake McQuaide following Los Angeles' Aug. 25 training camp practice. 
From the Podium: McVay, Lewis, Kupp, Jefferson recap first scrimmage
news

From the Podium: McVay, Lewis, Kupp, Jefferson recap first scrimmage

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and wide receiver Van Jefferson's Sunday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: Sean McVay, Micah Kiser, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom recap Day 3 of contact integration period
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Micah Kiser, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom recap Day 3 of contact integration period

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, inside linebacker Micah Kiser, center Brian Allen and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom's Friday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth recap second training camp practice in pads
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth recap second training camp practice in pads

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and left tackle Andrew Whitworth's virtual media sessions following the Rams' Aug. 19 practice. 
From the Podium: DL Michael Brockers, QB Jared Goff share takeaways from first training camp practice in pads
news

From the Podium: DL Michael Brockers, QB Jared Goff share takeaways from first training camp practice in pads

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers and quarterback Jared Goff's Tuesday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: McVay on injury status of Rapp and Lawler, rookie standouts
news

From the Podium: McVay on injury status of Rapp and Lawler, rookie standouts

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay's Tuesday morning virtual media session following Los Angeles' first training camp practice in pads. 
From the Podium: DC Brandon Staley on getting rookies prepared, duo of Jalen Ramsey and John Johnson
news

From the Podium: DC Brandon Staley on getting rookies prepared, duo of Jalen Ramsey and John Johnson

Key quotes and notes from defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's Saturday afternoon virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams continue their ramp-up period. 
From the Podium: OC Kevin O'Connell talks QBs' development, creating competitive situations
news

From the Podium: OC Kevin O'Connell talks QBs' development, creating competitive situations

Key quotes and notes from offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell's Saturday afternoon virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams continue their ramp-up period. 
From the Podium: TE Tyler Higbee on last year's performance, impression of rookie Brycen Hopkins
news

From the Podium: TE Tyler Higbee on last year's performance, impression of rookie Brycen Hopkins

Key quotes and notes from tight end Tyler Higbee's Friday evening virtual media session as Rams continue their ramp-up period. 
From the Podium: John Johnson III talks being back on the field, DC Brandon Staley's philosophy
news

From the Podium: John Johnson III talks being back on the field, DC Brandon Staley's philosophy

Key quotes and notes from safety John Johnson III's Thursday afternoon's virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams' ramp-up period gets underway. 

Advertising