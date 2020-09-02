From the Podium: McVay on last week of camp, Floyd on OLBs, Everett and Hopkins on TEs

"The attention to detail, for everybody, has to be on par with all the 10 other players on the team, if you're wanting to succeed as best as you can as a defense or an offense." – Hopkins

Asked what the biggest adjustment to the NFL has been as a rookie tight end, Hopkins pointed to the importance of attention to detail for all positions.

Hopkins said this is something he's put a lot of emphasis on, "whether it's the depth on a route, or a hand placement on a block, or leverage."