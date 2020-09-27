From the Podium: McVay, Johnson, Woods, Donald, Goff react to Rams' Week 3 loss at Bills

Sep 27, 2020 at 03:50 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety John Johnson III, wide receiver Robert Woods, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and quarterback Jared Goff each met with the media following Los Angeles' 35-32 loss to the Bills in Buffalo. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations.

"I love this football team. We're not going to make any excuses. We're going to use this as an opportunity to move forward." – McVay

  • The Rams' comeback attempt fell short after a pass interference call against Los Angeles' defense set up the game-winning touchdown, but McVay is focused on moving on to Week 4 against the Giants rather than dwelling on the play or how L.A. lost in Week 3.
  • McVay was pleased with the way the team responded to their 25-point second-half deficit, praising their resiliency.

"Oh, definitely. That changed the momentum." – Johnson

  • Needing a stop after cutting their deficit to 18, Johnson came away with a huge interception late in the third quarter to get the Rams the ball back.
  • The takeaway created seven points – a 25-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Woods.

"They took away our screens, but there were a lot of plays still out there to be made." – Woods

  • While the Rams offense didn't have the success they're accustomed to on screen plays, Woods said they still found different ways to move the ball downfield.
  • Look no further than Woods himself for evidence: He still finished with five receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown in the narrow loss.

"I thought we had it." – Donald

  • In addition to Johnson's pick, Donald also contributed momentum changing plays in the second half with a late sack and sack fumble to help set up scoring opportunities for the Rams.
  • Donald said that "guys were making plays, we just didn't finish it the right way."

"I thought that was a great job by Sean play-calling there." – Goff

  • The Rams' offense faced a tough test going against the No. 3 run defense in the NFL. Even in moments where their run game wasn't working as well, they stuck with it and were rewarded, rushing for 167 yards as a team.

