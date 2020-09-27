From the Podium: McVay, Johnson, Woods, Donald, Goff react to Rams' Week 3 loss at Bills

Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety John Johnson III, wide receiver Robert Woods, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and quarterback Jared Goff each met with the media following Los Angeles' 35-32 loss to the Bills in Buffalo. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations.

"I love this football team. We're not going to make any excuses. We're going to use this as an opportunity to move forward." – McVay