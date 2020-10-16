From the Podium: McVay, O'Connell, Donald, Hill talk Week 6 at 49ers

Oct 15, 2020 at 05:41 PM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. –– Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Troy Hill each held video conferences with local media Thursday to preview Sunday night's game against the 49ers. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"I think Aaron shines against a lot of people." – McVay

  • Following Donald's 4-sack performance against Washington, Donald will now face a 49ers team against which he's recorded at least one sack in each of his last six games.
  • At the same time, McVay said the Rams know the 49ers have a good offensive line and that "Aaron finds a way to bring his best every single week" regardless of the opponent.

"That wouldn't be right for me to be always the one talking, always the one giving information, because his inventory over the past three years is incredibly valuable." – O'Connell

  • When it comes to assembling the gameplan against the 49ers, O'Connell understands the value of collaborating with Goff given Goff's experience facing San Francisco.
  • O'Connell said that communication is something that's clearly defined his and Goff's relationship since the two began working together this season.

"I just go out there each week and I play, and hopefully it's a good game." – Donald

  • Asked about the aforementioned streak of success against San Francisco, Donald indicated he doesn't come to expect success against certain teams and approaches each opponent the same way.
  • Overall, Donald has 11.5 career sacks in 11 career games against the 49ers.

"We might surprise a lot of people but we ain't going to surprise ourselves." – Hill

  • Assessing the Rams' 4-1 start to the season, Hill reiterated the players' confidence in the team and their abilities.
  • Hill has been learning a new position, playing the "star" or nickel defensive back. Though he's still learning, he says it's a challenge he's embraced.

