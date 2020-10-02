From the Podium: McVay, O'Connell, Donald, Kupp preview Week 4 vs. Giants

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp each held video conferences with local media Thursday to preview this Sunday's Week 4 home game against the Giants. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"These next three weeks will be invaluable for Terrell (Lewis) for sure." – McVay

Rookie outside linebacker Terrell Lewis was designated for return Wednesday afternoon, which allowed him to officially return to practice. Thursday marked the Day 2 of the 21-day window the Rams have to decide whether to move him to the active roster.

Thursday was also the first practice in pads for the Rams this week. Speaking to reporters before practice, McVay said that setting will allow them to "start to get some real evaluations" of Lewis.

"Just from my perspective, the first thing I noticed early on, all the way consistently through our trip to Buffalo, is just our physicality." – O'Connell

Los Angeles is tied with Cleveland for the No. 3 rushing offense in the NFL, averaging 170.3 yards on the ground per contest. O'Connell attributes that success through the first three games to blocking by the offensive line as well as the wide receivers and tight ends.

Like McVay, O'Connell emphasized the importance of the rushing attack remaining consistent moving forward.

"Watching film, he'll break off 25-, 30-yard runs if you let him." – Donald

Similar to the first three weeks of the season, the Rams' defensive line will be tasked with chasing another mobile quarterback in the Giants' Daniel Jones in Week 4.

Donald said it's another reminder for the defensive line to be gap sound and not let an opposing signal-caller beat them with his legs and his arm.

"It's really about respecting your opponent." – Kupp