From the Podium: McVay and Woods on potential extension for Woods, O'Connell on Goff in Week 1, Donald on Eagles OL

Sep 17, 2020 at 05:59 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Robert Woods each held video conferences with local media Thursday, with McVay and Woods discussing a potential contract extension for Woods, O'Connell reviewing quarterback Jared Goff's performance against the Cowboys and Donald offering his thoughts on the Eagles' offensive line. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"We want to get (Robert Woods) extended, too." – McVay

  • Asked about the status of wide receiver Robert Woods' contract in wake of teammate Cooper Kupp's recent extension, McVay emphasized Woods is also part of the team's long-term plans and that they're working toward an extension for him.
  • Woods is currently in year four of the five-year deal he signed with Los Angeles in 2017 and is coming off a six-catch, 105-yard performance in L.A.'s 20-17 season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys. The USC product his aiming for his third-consecutive 1,000-receiving-yard season.

"I was happy with how Jared played. I thought he got off to a good start throwing the football." – O'Connell

  • After getting the chance to review the film from Week 1, O'Connell was pleased with what he saw out of quarterback Jared Goff.
  • In addition to making some "critical plays" on third down, O'Connell said Goff also played fast and was accurate.

"Breaking down film and watching them, I think they're a solid offensive line." – Donald

  • For Donald, Week 1 stats don't tell the whole story of the Eagles' offensive line.
  • Donald said the unit has some good pieces, including three-time Pro Bowl and three-time First-Team All-Pro center Jason Kelce, someone Donald has faced multiple times already.

"Hope so. Hopefully (an extension) gets done." – Woods

  • Woods wants to remain with the Rams long-term and is optimistic about a potential contract extension.
  • The Carson, California native said he would like to get a deal done "as soon as possible" so he can focus on the rest of the season.

