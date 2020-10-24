From the Podium: McVay, O'Connell, Donald, Young, Akers talk Week 7 vs. Bears

Oct 23, 2020 at 06:34 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. –– Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, linebacker Kenny Young and running back Cam Akers each held video conferences with local media Friday to preview Monday night's game against the Bears. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"I think you have to appreciate the greatness of both of those players." – McVay

  • Though he's an offensive-minded coach, McVay has appreciation for a matchup that features two of the league's premiere defensive talents in Donald and the Bears' Khalil Mack.
  • McVay said both players play with a relentless motor and "don't take plays off."

"To be able to make a throw like that off of a movement like that, that's what separates true NFL quarterbacks from guys like myself who tried to play the position." – O'Connell

  • Asked about Rams quarterback Jared Goff's improved ability to operate under pressure, specifically on a long pass to wide receiver Robert Woods at the end of the game, O'Connell agreed that pass was an example of that improvement.
  • From a mechanical standpoint, O'Connell said "those are some of those (throws) where I see him kind of move with those base to base-type movements within the conflict of the pocket."

"You go into a game every week with the same mindset no matter who you're playing against or who's on the opposite side." – Donald

  • Going into a game against another top defensive player in the NFL doesn't change Donald's approach.
  • Donald said the goal is to show up and have a big day every week, no matter who you're playing against.

"Those guys are two inspirational guys. That's why they're playing so well, that's why they're playing so dominant, that's what they're playing so long." – Young

  • Though Young said he did not watch neither Donald nor Mack in high school or college because he was focused on making it to the NFL, he still has an appreciation for both players' greatness.
  • Young said Donald's consistency and focus each day motivates him to be the best player he can possibly be.

"You gotta take the bitter with the sweet." – Akers

  • Akers didn't get the opportunities he expected to get last week, but knows they will come eventually.
  • In the meantime, Akers said he's continued to work on being more consistent.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Havenstein, Goff preview Week 7 vs. Bears

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and quarterback Jared Goff's Thursday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: McVay, Donald, Joseph-Day, Whitworth, Goff react to Week 6 loss at 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and quarterback Jared Goff's postgame virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: McVay, O'Connell, Donald, Hill talk Week 6 at 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Troy Hill's Thursday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Everett, Woods, Goff look ahead to Week 6 at 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, tight end Gerald Everett, wide receiver Robert Woods and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: McVay, Reeder, Kupp, Brockers, Goff react to Rams' Week 5 win over Washington

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Troy Reeder, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Michael Brockers and quarterback Jared Goff's postgame virtual media sessions following Los Angeles' 30-10 win at Washington on Sunday.
news

From the Podium: McVay, O'Connell, Donald and Fox talk Week 5 at Washington

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, and defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Morgan Fox's Thursday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Edwards, Goff look ahead to Week 5 at Washington

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, offensive lineman David Edwards and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: McVay, Donald, Kupp, Goff, Everett, Williams react to Rams' Week 4 win over Giants

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Jared Goff, tight end Gerald Everett and cornerback Darious Williams' virtual media sessions following their win over the New York Giants.
news

From the Podium: McVay, O'Connell, Donald, Kupp preview Week 4 vs. Giants

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's Thursday virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Blythe, Goff look ahead to Week 4 vs. Giants

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, offensive lineman Austin Blythe and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: McVay, Johnson, Woods, Donald, Goff react to Rams' Week 3 loss at Bills

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety John Johnson III, wide receiver Robert Woods, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and quarterback Jared Goff's virtual postgame media sessions.

Advertising