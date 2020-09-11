From the Podium: McVay, O'Connell, Donald, Young on Cowboys prep

Sep 10, 2020 at 07:32 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and linebacker Kenny Young each held video conferences with local media to discuss the team's season-opener against the Cowboys, among other important topics. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"He's trending in the direction that we think he's going to be able to play." – McVay

  • McVay is optimistic about the status of running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (hamstring) for Sunday's game against Dallas.
  • While McVay emphasized not wanting to speak too soon in the event of an unexpected setback, he feels good about Henderson being ready to go if he "continues on this same path."

"We always ready no matter who we plan for." – Donald

  • The Rams' defensive line will get a nice early-season test in the trenches going against the Cowboys offensive line, ranked No. 3 in the NFL by Pro Football Focus heading into the 2020 season.
  • What makes the Cowboys' offensive line perform as well as it does, according to Donald, is because of the fact that they've all played together for a long time.
  • At the same time, Donald said the Rams will carry the same mindset as they always do going into each game, regardless of opponent: "That we're going to go out and dominate."

"I hate to admit it, but I watched a lot of football games from the sideline, so I'd like to think that I have a pretty good eye of seeing coverage, seeing defense while also viewing everything through the lens of the quarterbacks." – O'Connell

  • O'Connell will be on the sideline rather the the booth during Sunday's game against the Cowboys. He made the comment above as a joke pointing back to his experience as a backup NFL quarterback from 2008-12.
  • On a more serious note, O'Connell said it's beneficial for him to be on the field because of the amount of communication between him in the quarterback between each series.

"It's Week 1, so it's go time now, baby." – Young

  • Young is excited for the Rams' season-opener on Sunday.
  • For Young, this season presents more opportunities. After primarily contributing on special teams last year, he's now a key member of the inside linebacker rotation following Travin Howard's season-ending knee injury.

Related Content

From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Woods, Goff, Kupp preview Week 1 vs. Cowboys
news

From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Woods, Goff, Kupp preview Week 1 vs. Cowboys

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, quarterback Jared Goff and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods' Wednesday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: McVay, Brockers, Snead talk Week 1 and construction of 53-man roster
news

From the Podium: McVay, Brockers, Snead talk Week 1 and construction of 53-man roster

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Michael Brockers and general manager Les Snead's Monday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: McVay, Donald on end of 2020 training camp
news

From the Podium: McVay, Donald on end of 2020 training camp

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive tackle Aaron Donald's Thursday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: McVay on Terrell Lewis, Rapp on return to field, Goff on looking ahead to Week 1
news

From the Podium: McVay on Terrell Lewis, Rapp on return to field, Goff on looking ahead to Week 1

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety Taylor Rapp and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: McVay on last week of camp, Floyd on OLBs, Everett and Hopkins on TEs
news

From the Podium: McVay on last week of camp, Floyd on OLBs, Everett and Hopkins on TEs

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and tight ends Gerald Everett and Brycen Hopkins. 
From the Podium: McVay provides latest injury updates, Havenstein talks return to field
news

From the Podium: McVay provides latest injury updates, Havenstein talks return to field

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and right tackle Rob Havenstein's Monday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: McVay, Joseph-Day, Hekker, McQuaide react to not having fans at SoFi Stadium
news

From the Podium: McVay, Joseph-Day, Hekker, McQuaide react to not having fans at SoFi Stadium

Key quotes and notes from virtual media sessions held by Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, punter Johnny Hekker and long snapper Jake McQuaide following Los Angeles' Aug. 25 training camp practice. 
From the Podium: McVay, Lewis, Kupp, Jefferson recap first scrimmage
news

From the Podium: McVay, Lewis, Kupp, Jefferson recap first scrimmage

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and wide receiver Van Jefferson's Sunday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: Sean McVay, Micah Kiser, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom recap Day 3 of contact integration period
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Micah Kiser, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom recap Day 3 of contact integration period

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, inside linebacker Micah Kiser, center Brian Allen and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom's Friday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth recap second training camp practice in pads
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth recap second training camp practice in pads

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and left tackle Andrew Whitworth's virtual media sessions following the Rams' Aug. 19 practice. 
From the Podium: DL Michael Brockers, QB Jared Goff share takeaways from first training camp practice in pads
news

From the Podium: DL Michael Brockers, QB Jared Goff share takeaways from first training camp practice in pads

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers and quarterback Jared Goff's Tuesday virtual media sessions. 

Advertising