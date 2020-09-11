From the Podium: McVay, O'Connell, Donald, Young on Cowboys prep

"I hate to admit it, but I watched a lot of football games from the sideline, so I'd like to think that I have a pretty good eye of seeing coverage, seeing defense while also viewing everything through the lens of the quarterbacks." – O'Connell

O'Connell will be on the sideline rather the the booth during Sunday's game against the Cowboys. He made the comment above as a joke pointing back to his experience as a backup NFL quarterback from 2008-12.

On a more serious note, O'Connell said it's beneficial for him to be on the field because of the amount of communication between him in the quarterback between each series.