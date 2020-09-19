From the Podium: McVay on final Eagles prep, Ramsey talks Eagles offense, Akers on first NFL start

Sep 18, 2020 at 06:12 PM

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and running back Cam Akers each held video conferences with local media Friday, with McVay discussing final preparation for Sunday's road game against the Eagles, Ramsey explaining his preliminary plans for Purpose Preparatory Academy and Akers looking back on his first NFL start, among other important topics.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"You know what? I have some options; I have a lot of options." – McVay

  • On Monday, McVay said he had heard from the NFL about improperly wearing a mask during last Sunday's game against the Cowboys. By Friday, Rams Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott had hooked him up with another face covering that he could potentially wear for the duration of this Sunday's game against the Eagles.
  • "I'll try and make sure that I'm doing a lot better than I did so that I don't have to answer your guys' questions about it (laughs)," McVay told reporters.

"Philly's tight ends, they're really good." – Ramsey

  • Like defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, Eagles tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert have Ramsey's full attention.
  • Knowing that Philadelphia's offense can often run through those two, Ramsey said limiting the duo will be key.

"He was just like, 'Hey man, you up.'" – Akers

  • Akers found out from running backs coach Thomas Brown the day of the Rams' season-opener that he would be starting, with Brown relaying the quote above.
  • Finishing with 14 carries for 39 yards, Akers said it felt good to get his first game out of the way and that he wants to keep earning that trust from the coaching staff.

Related Content

From the Podium: McVay and Woods on potential extension for Woods, O'Connell on Goff in Week 1, Donald on Eagles OL
news

From the Podium: McVay and Woods on potential extension for Woods, O'Connell on Goff in Week 1, Donald on Eagles OL

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Robert Woods' Thursday virtual media sessions.
From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Kiser, Goff preview Week 2 at Eagles
news

From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Kiser, Goff preview Week 2 at Eagles

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, linebacker Micah Kiser and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions.
From the Podium: Ramsey, McVay, Donald, Goff, Brown recap Rams' Week 1 win over Cowboys
news

From the Podium: Ramsey, McVay, Donald, Goff, Brown recap Rams' Week 1 win over Cowboys

Key quotes and notes from Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, quarterback Jared Goff and running back Malcolm Brown's virtual media sessions following L.A.'s season-opening 20-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night.
From the Podium: McVay, O'Connell, Donald, Young on Cowboys prep
news

From the Podium: McVay, O'Connell, Donald, Young on Cowboys prep

Key quotes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and linebacker Kenny Young's Thursday virtual media sessions.  
From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Woods, Goff, Kupp preview Week 1 vs. Cowboys
news

From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Woods, Goff, Kupp preview Week 1 vs. Cowboys

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, quarterback Jared Goff and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods' Wednesday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: McVay, Brockers, Snead talk Week 1 and construction of 53-man roster
news

From the Podium: McVay, Brockers, Snead talk Week 1 and construction of 53-man roster

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Michael Brockers and general manager Les Snead's Monday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: McVay, Donald on end of 2020 training camp
news

From the Podium: McVay, Donald on end of 2020 training camp

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive tackle Aaron Donald's Thursday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: McVay on Terrell Lewis, Rapp on return to field, Goff on looking ahead to Week 1
news

From the Podium: McVay on Terrell Lewis, Rapp on return to field, Goff on looking ahead to Week 1

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety Taylor Rapp and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: McVay on last week of camp, Floyd on OLBs, Everett and Hopkins on TEs
news

From the Podium: McVay on last week of camp, Floyd on OLBs, Everett and Hopkins on TEs

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and tight ends Gerald Everett and Brycen Hopkins. 
From the Podium: McVay provides latest injury updates, Havenstein talks return to field
news

From the Podium: McVay provides latest injury updates, Havenstein talks return to field

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and right tackle Rob Havenstein's Monday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: McVay, Joseph-Day, Hekker, McQuaide react to not having fans at SoFi Stadium
news

From the Podium: McVay, Joseph-Day, Hekker, McQuaide react to not having fans at SoFi Stadium

Key quotes and notes from virtual media sessions held by Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, punter Johnny Hekker and long snapper Jake McQuaide following Los Angeles' Aug. 25 training camp practice. 

Advertising