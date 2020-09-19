From the Podium: McVay on final Eagles prep, Ramsey talks Eagles offense, Akers on first NFL start

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and running back Cam Akers each held video conferences with local media Friday, with McVay discussing final preparation for Sunday's road game against the Eagles, Ramsey explaining his preliminary plans for Purpose Preparatory Academy and Akers looking back on his first NFL start, among other important topics.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"You know what? I have some options; I have a lot of options." – McVay
- On Monday, McVay said he had heard from the NFL about improperly wearing a mask during last Sunday's game against the Cowboys. By Friday, Rams Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott had hooked him up with another face covering that he could potentially wear for the duration of this Sunday's game against the Eagles.
- "I'll try and make sure that I'm doing a lot better than I did so that I don't have to answer your guys' questions about it (laughs)," McVay told reporters.
"Philly's tight ends, they're really good." – Ramsey
- Like defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, Eagles tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert have Ramsey's full attention.
- Knowing that Philadelphia's offense can often run through those two, Ramsey said limiting the duo will be key.
"He was just like, 'Hey man, you up.'" – Akers
- Akers found out from running backs coach Thomas Brown the day of the Rams' season-opener that he would be starting, with Brown relaying the quote above.
- Finishing with 14 carries for 39 yards, Akers said it felt good to get his first game out of the way and that he wants to keep earning that trust from the coaching staff.