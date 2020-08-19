From the Podium: Sean McVay on scrimmage plans, early impressions of offensive line

Aug 19, 2020 at 01:38 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay held a video conference with local media Wednesday morning, covering the team's scrimmage plans this month and his early impressions of the offensive line, among other important topics. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from that virtual conversation:

"We'll try to mimic and emulate a game-like setting as much as possible in those two opportunities."

  • McVay expanded upon the team's scrimmage plans at SoFi Stadium. According to him, the first scrimmage will be held this Saturday, August 22, around 5 p.m. pacific time similar to the kickoff time for the season-opener against Dallas. The second and final scrimmage will take place Saturday, August 29, at 1 p.m. pacific time "to get a feel for what a lot of our home games will feel like."
  • Beyond a game-like setting, McVay also said these settings would serve the purpose of "a little bit of both" increased physicality and getting acclimated to the new stadium.

"I think they've done a nice job. They really have."

  • The Rams have only had a couple of padded practices so far, but McVay has been pleased with the progress of the offensive line early on based on what they carried over from last year.
  • McVay said he's been "particularly impressed" with Joe Noteboom and Austin Corbett, who have been getting first team reps at left guard and right guard respectively.
  • McVay also said he feels Noteboom has "picked up right where he left off" prior to last season's knee injury.

"I'm hoping that in the next week or so (Taylor Rapp) will be able to get back out on the field."

  • Asked if he was able to provide a timeline on safety Taylor Rapp's return, McVay remains hopeful it will be sooner than later.
  • McVay added that he's hoping to get more clarity on Rapp's status next week.

