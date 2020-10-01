From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Blythe, Goff look ahead to Week 4 vs. Giants

"That's just kind of how our mentality is right now. I think everybody's confident coming off the ball, trusting in the technique and the fundamentals that we're coached, trusting in the plays that Sean calls and trusting the backs to hit the right holes." – Blythe

Entering Week 4, the Rams are tied with the Browns for the No. 3 rushing offense in the NFL.

According to Blythe, the run game's effectiveness is a reflection of the trust in each of the integral parts that make it successful.