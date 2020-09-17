From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Kiser, Goff preview Week 2 at Eagles

Sep 16, 2020 at 05:31 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, linebacker Micah Kiser and quarterback Jared Goff each held video conferences with local media Wednesday to wrap up their final thoughts on Week 1 and look ahead Week 2 at the Philadelphia Eagles, among other important topics. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"We'll see about Gerald Everett and Malcolm (Brown) will be limited." – McVay

  • Speaking to reporters before practice, McVay said that while every player participated in the morning walk-thru, tight end Gerald Everett (back) and Malcolm Brown (rest) might be limited in their afternoon practice.
  • For Brown, McVay said they might monitor his practice reps since he had some soreness from Sunday's game.
  • While Brown was not on the injury report released after practice, Everett ended up being listed as a non-participant in today's practice.

"They're as good of a tandem in the run game and in the pass game as you can find in the NFL." – Staley

  • Staley is well ware of the challenges presented by the Eagles' tight end tandem of Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.
  • Each player accounted for Eagles quarterback Carson Went'z two touchdowns last week against Washington. Goedert had eight receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown, while Ertz had three receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown.
  • "We're definitely going to have our hands full with those two," Staley said.

"It was fine. My first time playing a full defensive game really since my senior year in college." – Kiser

  • Sunday night's game against the Cowboys marked Kiser's first regular season action since 2018 after a preseason pectoral injury prematurely ended his 2019 season.
  • Though the first couple of plays were "a freaking whirlwind," Kiser said that once he got settled in, he was able to play aggressive and tried to be a good leader for the unit.
  • Kiser's six solo tackles tied with cornerback Jalen Ramsey for the team lead in that category in Week 1.

"I got a lot of respect for Carson. You know, I see him on film quite a bit and think he's a hell of a player." – Goff

  • The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Goff had high praise for Wentz, who was selected right after him.
  • In Wentz, Goff sees a quarterback who is elusive and excels at executing off-schedule plays.
  • Goff said he hopes Wentz "plays well enough, but we still win."

