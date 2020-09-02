From the Podium: McVay on Terrell Lewis, Rapp on return to field, Goff on looking ahead to Week 1

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety Taylor Rapp and quarterback Jared Goff each held video conferences with local media Wednesday to discuss the status of Terrell Lewis, Rapp returning to the field and looking ahead to Week 1, respectively, among other important topics. Here some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"We're working through some things. Try to figure out what's going on with (Terrell Lewis') knee." – McVay

Rookie outside linebacker Terrell Lewis did not practice on Tuesday, and McVay said Wednesday the team is currently examining Lewis' knee.

McVay wanted to wait to share more details until the results of the team's testing came back.

"We anticipate (Taylor Rapp) will be ready to go for Dallas." – McVay