From the Podium: McVay on Terrell Lewis, Rapp on return to field, Goff on looking ahead to Week 1

Sep 02, 2020 at 04:57 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety Taylor Rapp and quarterback Jared Goff each held video conferences with local media Wednesday to discuss the status of Terrell Lewis, Rapp returning to the field and looking ahead to Week 1, respectively, among other important topics. Here some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"We're working through some things. Try to figure out what's going on with (Terrell Lewis') knee." – McVay

  • Rookie outside linebacker Terrell Lewis did not practice on Tuesday, and McVay said Wednesday the team is currently examining Lewis' knee.
  • McVay wanted to wait to share more details until the results of the team's testing came back.

"We anticipate (Taylor Rapp) will be ready to go for Dallas." – McVay

  • As safety Taylor Rapp (knee) works his way back into practice, McVay expressed optimism that the second-year safety will be able to play in the Rams' Sept. 13 season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
  • Rapp participated in some individual drills and team drills during Tuesday's practice.

"It was a long day." – Rapp

  • This summer, Rapp completed a challenge of burning 10,000 calories. Though the activity was strenuous, he said it did not have any adverse effects on him physically.
  • Rapp was inspired to do the challenge by his older brother, who is "really into" mountain biking and has pro mountain biking friends who were doing the challenge as well.
  • Rapp has already received a commitment from one teammate to do the challenge next summer: wide receiver Cooper Kupp and his wife.

"As players, we can't wait to get into that game-planning mode fast enough." – Goff

  • As this year's training camp nears its conclusion, Goff and his teammates are eager to begin preparing for their Sept. 13 season- and home-opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys and Rams have had some memorable games in recent years – the one that stands out to Goff was the 2018 divisional game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum that marked his and McVay's first playoff win.
  • As the team gradually transitions to that regular season preparation, Goff said that like the rest of the league's teams, the biggest challenge will be avoiding looking less polished in the absence of preseason games.

Related Content

From the Podium: McVay on last week of camp, Floyd on OLBs, Everett and Hopkins on TEs
news

From the Podium: McVay on last week of camp, Floyd on OLBs, Everett and Hopkins on TEs

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and tight ends Gerald Everett and Brycen Hopkins. 
From the Podium: McVay provides latest injury updates, Havenstein talks return to field
news

From the Podium: McVay provides latest injury updates, Havenstein talks return to field

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and right tackle Rob Havenstein's Monday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: McVay, Joseph-Day, Hekker, McQuaide react to not having fans at SoFi Stadium
news

From the Podium: McVay, Joseph-Day, Hekker, McQuaide react to not having fans at SoFi Stadium

Key quotes and notes from virtual media sessions held by Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, punter Johnny Hekker and long snapper Jake McQuaide following Los Angeles' Aug. 25 training camp practice. 
From the Podium: McVay, Lewis, Kupp, Jefferson recap first scrimmage
news

From the Podium: McVay, Lewis, Kupp, Jefferson recap first scrimmage

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and wide receiver Van Jefferson's Sunday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: Sean McVay, Micah Kiser, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom recap Day 3 of contact integration period
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Micah Kiser, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom recap Day 3 of contact integration period

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, inside linebacker Micah Kiser, center Brian Allen and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom's Friday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth recap second training camp practice in pads
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth recap second training camp practice in pads

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and left tackle Andrew Whitworth's virtual media sessions following the Rams' Aug. 19 practice. 
From the Podium: DL Michael Brockers, QB Jared Goff share takeaways from first training camp practice in pads
news

From the Podium: DL Michael Brockers, QB Jared Goff share takeaways from first training camp practice in pads

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers and quarterback Jared Goff's Tuesday virtual media sessions. 
From the Podium: McVay on injury status of Rapp and Lawler, rookie standouts
news

From the Podium: McVay on injury status of Rapp and Lawler, rookie standouts

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay's Tuesday morning virtual media session following Los Angeles' first training camp practice in pads. 
From the Podium: DC Brandon Staley on getting rookies prepared, duo of Jalen Ramsey and John Johnson
news

From the Podium: DC Brandon Staley on getting rookies prepared, duo of Jalen Ramsey and John Johnson

Key quotes and notes from defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's Saturday afternoon virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams continue their ramp-up period. 
From the Podium: OC Kevin O'Connell talks QBs' development, creating competitive situations
news

From the Podium: OC Kevin O'Connell talks QBs' development, creating competitive situations

Key quotes and notes from offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell's Saturday afternoon virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams continue their ramp-up period. 
From the Podium: TE Tyler Higbee on last year's performance, impression of rookie Brycen Hopkins
news

From the Podium: TE Tyler Higbee on last year's performance, impression of rookie Brycen Hopkins

Key quotes and notes from tight end Tyler Higbee's Friday evening virtual media session as Rams continue their ramp-up period. 

Advertising