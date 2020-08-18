From the Podium: McVay on injury status of Rapp and Lawler, rookie standouts

Aug 18, 2020 at 03:04 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay met with the media Tuesday morning following the team's first practice of Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union in pads, covering injury updates on safety Taylor Rapp and outside linebacker Justin Lawler as well as rookies who have caught his attention so far, among other important topics. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from that virtual conversation:

"We feel good about him being on track to get back on the field sooner than later."

  • Asked about Taylor Rapp not participating in today's practice, McVay said the second-year safety is dealing with "a little knee" issue but the team is optimistic he'll be return to action soon.
  • In other injury news, McVay said third-year outside linebacker Justin Lawler wasn't participating because got his foot stepped on and is being evaluated. "We're getting that thing checked out and hopefully we get some good news," McVay said.

"He is exactly what you want when you draw up a Madden player in terms of what that outside edge player looks like."

  • Rookie outside linebacker Terrell Lewis – 6-foot-5, 262 pounds – looks the part of a prototypical edge rusher, according to McVay.
  • McVay also said it's been good have Lewis back in the building. Lewis was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list last Friday.

"I've been really impressed with all these guys. But those two young safeties, when you look at Burgess and Fuller, they have really been standouts the last couple days."

  • Third-round pick Terrell Burgess and sixth-round pick Jordan Fuller were the first two rookies McVay brought up when asked which have jumped out so far in training camp.
  • This comment from McVay came after each player nabbed an interception during 11-on-11 drills in practice.
  • McVay also pointed to second-round pick and wide receiver Van Jefferson as well, noting "he has really done an excellent job these last few days. He's made a lot of plays. He's got a great ability to be able to work edges on people, separate, good aggressive hands. He's physical."

Watch McVay's full virtual media session below:

Related Content

From the Podium: DC Brandon Staley on getting rookies prepared, duo of Jalen Ramsey and John Johnson
news

From the Podium: DC Brandon Staley on getting rookies prepared, duo of Jalen Ramsey and John Johnson

Key quotes and notes from defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's Saturday afternoon virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams continue their ramp-up period. 
From the Podium: OC Kevin O'Connell talks QBs' development, creating competitive situations
news

From the Podium: OC Kevin O'Connell talks QBs' development, creating competitive situations

Key quotes and notes from offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell's Saturday afternoon virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams continue their ramp-up period. 
From the Podium: TE Tyler Higbee on last year's performance, impression of rookie Brycen Hopkins
news

From the Podium: TE Tyler Higbee on last year's performance, impression of rookie Brycen Hopkins

Key quotes and notes from tight end Tyler Higbee's Friday evening virtual media session as Rams continue their ramp-up period. 
From the Podium: John Johnson III talks being back on the field, DC Brandon Staley's philosophy
news

From the Podium: John Johnson III talks being back on the field, DC Brandon Staley's philosophy

Key quotes and notes from safety John Johnson III's Thursday afternoon's virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams' ramp-up period gets underway. 
From the Podium: Cam Akers on high school QB background, RBs he looks up to
news

From the Podium: Cam Akers on high school QB background, RBs he looks up to

Key quotes and notes from running back Cam Akers' Tuesday morning virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams approach their ramp-up period in training camp.
From the Podium: Malcolm Brown on the Rams RB room, personal goals for season
news

From the Podium: Malcolm Brown on the Rams RB room, personal goals for season

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown's Monday morning virtual media session. 
From the Podium: Cooper Kupp talks offseason work, impressions of rookie Van Jefferson
news

From the Podium: Cooper Kupp talks offseason work, impressions of rookie Van Jefferson

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's Friday morning virtual media session. 
From the Podium: Rams WR Robert Woods on voter registration initiatives, getting back to football
news

From the Podium: Rams WR Robert Woods on voter registration initiatives, getting back to football

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods' Thursday afternoon virtual media session. 
From the Podium: Aaron Donald talks returning to facility, how he'll be used in defense
news

From the Podium: Aaron Donald talks returning to facility, how he'll be used in defense

Key quotes and notes from defensive tackle Aaron Donald's Wednesday morning virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams' acclimation period continues. 
From the Podium: CB Jalen Ramsey talks return of football
news

From the Podium: CB Jalen Ramsey talks return of football

Key quotes and notes from cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Tuesday morning virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams continue their acclimation period.  
From the Podium: Rams GM Les Snead, QB Jared Goff discuss acclimation period, changes
news

From the Podium: Rams GM Les Snead, QB Jared Goff discuss acclimation period, changes

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead and quarterback Jared Goff's first media sessions of acclimation period.

Advertising