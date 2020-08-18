From the Podium: McVay on injury status of Rapp and Lawler, rookie standouts

Rams head coach Sean McVay met with the media Tuesday morning following the team's first practice of Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union in pads, covering injury updates on safety Taylor Rapp and outside linebacker Justin Lawler as well as rookies who have caught his attention so far, among other important topics. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from that virtual conversation:

"We feel good about him being on track to get back on the field sooner than later."

Asked about Taylor Rapp not participating in today's practice, McVay said the second-year safety is dealing with "a little knee" issue but the team is optimistic he'll be return to action soon.

In other injury news, McVay said third-year outside linebacker Justin Lawler wasn't participating because got his foot stepped on and is being evaluated. "We're getting that thing checked out and hopefully we get some good news," McVay said.

"He is exactly what you want when you draw up a Madden player in terms of what that outside edge player looks like."

Rookie outside linebacker Terrell Lewis – 6-foot-5, 262 pounds – looks the part of a prototypical edge rusher, according to McVay.

McVay also said it's been good have Lewis back in the building. Lewis was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list last Friday.

"I've been really impressed with all these guys. But those two young safeties, when you look at Burgess and Fuller, they have really been standouts the last couple days."

Third-round pick Terrell Burgess and sixth-round pick Jordan Fuller were the first two rookies McVay brought up when asked which have jumped out so far in training camp.

This comment from McVay came after each player nabbed an interception during 11-on-11 drills in practice.

McVay also pointed to second-round pick and wide receiver Van Jefferson as well, noting "he has really done an excellent job these last few days. He's made a lot of plays. He's got a great ability to be able to work edges on people, separate, good aggressive hands. He's physical."