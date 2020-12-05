Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Rams talk outside linebacker rotation, Cardinals wide receivers heading into Sunday's game

Dec 04, 2020 at 04:23 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and cornerback Troy Hill each held video conferences with local media Friday, discussing Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Rams quarterback Jared Goff's Week 12 performance and response since, among other important topics.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"Those guys (Obo Okoronkwo and Derek Rivers) are ready to go, no limitations." – McVay

  • Reinforcing comments made earlier this week, McVay expects Okoronkwo to play against the Cardinals. New outside linebacker Derek Rivers is also expected to be active after being inactive last week.
  • As for what that means for that position's rotation on Sunday, McVay said "we'll see."

"I've been really excited about (Goff's) process and how he's come back with a ton of energy and focus this week." – O'Connell

  • O'Connell has liked what he's seen so far from Goff when it comes to his preparation and response following a challenging performance against the 49ers last Sunday.
  • O'Connell said they've been implementing different tactics in practice this week to work through those ball security issues. Though they still remind him to be aggressive with the football, "there's no question that it's a huge emphasis (to) continue, as it always is, taking care of the football."

"I'm going to try to hold it down for my team, and he's going to try to make plays for their team. We've got mutual respect because of that, because of our mindset." – Ramsey

  • On Sunday, Ramsey and Hopkins will face off for the eighth time in their careers. That mentality has created a shared appreciation for one another.
  • Ramsey said Hopkins is "one of the best, if not the best, in the league" and that he looks forward to opportunities to going up against elite receivers like Hopkins.

"They got a good group back there. When they got a quarterback like that throwing the ball up, you know what I'm saying, it's gonna be a tough cover." – Hill

  • While Hopkins gets plenty of attention, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray still has other capable targets in the passing game like wide receiver Christian Kirk (34 catches, 496 yards, team-high six touchdowns) and Andy Isabella (19, 217, 2).
  • Like Ramsey, Hill said "we're looking forward to" that challenge.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Josh Reynolds, Aaron Donald talk Cardinals prep

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Josh Reynolds and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: Rams look ahead to Sunday's Week 13 game at Cardinals 

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, safety John Johnson III and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: Rams react to 23-20 Week 12 loss to 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and quarterback Jared Goff's postgame virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: McVay on canceling Friday's practice, final prep for 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Friday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: Rams look ahead to Sunday's Week 12 matchup with 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, running back Cam Akers,  offensive lineman Austin Blythe and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: Rams react to 27-24 win over Buccaneers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety Jordan Fuller, kicker Matt Gay, wide receiver Robert Woods, quarterback Jared Goff and safety John Johnson III's postgame virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: Rams talk kicker position, Tom Brady heading into Buccaneers game

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, wide receiver Robert Woods and cornerback Darious Williams' Friday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Noteboom, Fuller, Goff look ahead to Monday Night Football at Buccaneers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom, safety Jordan Fuller and quarterback Jared Goff's Thursday virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: Rams react to 23-16 win over Seahawks

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, running back Malcolm Brown and quarterback Jared Goff's postgame virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald and Tyler Higbee talk Seahawks prep

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and tight end Tyler Higbee's Thursday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Brandon Staley, Darious Williams and Jared Goff talk Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, cornerback Darious Williams and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions. 

Advertising