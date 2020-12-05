From the Podium: Rams talk outside linebacker rotation, Cardinals wide receivers heading into Sunday's game

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and cornerback Troy Hill each held video conferences with local media Friday, discussing Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Rams quarterback Jared Goff's Week 12 performance and response since, among other important topics.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"Those guys (Obo Okoronkwo and Derek Rivers) are ready to go, no limitations." – McVay

Reinforcing comments made earlier this week, McVay expects Okoronkwo to play against the Cardinals. New outside linebacker Derek Rivers is also expected to be active after being inactive last week.

As for what that means for that position's rotation on Sunday, McVay said "we'll see."

"I've been really excited about (Goff's) process and how he's come back with a ton of energy and focus this week." – O'Connell

O'Connell has liked what he's seen so far from Goff when it comes to his preparation and response following a challenging performance against the 49ers last Sunday.

O'Connell said they've been implementing different tactics in practice this week to work through those ball security issues. Though they still remind him to be aggressive with the football, "there's no question that it's a huge emphasis (to) continue, as it always is, taking care of the football."

"I'm going to try to hold it down for my team, and he's going to try to make plays for their team. We've got mutual respect because of that, because of our mindset." – Ramsey

On Sunday, Ramsey and Hopkins will face off for the eighth time in their careers. That mentality has created a shared appreciation for one another.

Ramsey said Hopkins is "one of the best, if not the best, in the league" and that he looks forward to opportunities to going up against elite receivers like Hopkins.

"They got a good group back there. When they got a quarterback like that throwing the ball up, you know what I'm saying, it's gonna be a tough cover." – Hill