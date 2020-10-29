From the Podium: Rams talk preparing for Tua Tagovailoa, offense and defense at midpoint of season

"I think every offense in this league wants to be able to run the football and then have the rest of their offense kind of sprout out from there." – O'Connell

In terms of the balance between the run and the pass, it's nearly even for the Rams this year with 222 carries and 223 passes.

Asked whether that balance was intentional or the product of the way games have unfolded, O'Connell said coming into this season the team placed an emphasis on running the ball and being efficient on early downs.