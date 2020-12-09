From the Podium: Rams preview Thursday Night Football vs. Patriots

Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and quarterback Jared Goff each held video conferences with local media Tuesday to preview Thursday night's game against the Patriots (5:20 p.m. PT, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime Video), discussing the challenges the Patriots' offense and defense present, among other important topics.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"It's great to be able to have Cooper (Kupp) in the mix." – McVay

A season-ending torn ACL in mid-November 2018 prevented Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp from playing against the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII less than three months later, but he's healthy for Thursday's rematch.

"Cooper adds a huge element to our offense, and really he's somebody that you want to get involved in a variety of ways," McVay said.

"(Cam Akers is) getting real comfortable. The game is starting to slow down (for) him." – O'Connell