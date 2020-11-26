From the Podium: Rams look ahead to Sunday's Week 12 matchup with 49ers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, running back Cam Akers, offensive lineman Austin Blythe and quarterback Jared Goff each held video conferences with local media Wednesday to share their final reflections on their Week 11 win over the Bucs and look ahead to Sunday's Week 12 home game against the 49ers.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"Run, pass, I'm not sure of the stats, but I know that is a really good defense when you flip on the film. They play well in all phases, in every situation." – McVay