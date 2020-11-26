From the Podium: Rams look ahead to Sunday's Week 12 matchup with 49ers

Nov 25, 2020 at 06:56 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, running back Cam Akers, offensive lineman Austin Blythe and quarterback Jared Goff each held video conferences with local media Wednesday to share their final reflections on their Week 11 win over the Bucs and look ahead to Sunday's Week 12 home game against the 49ers.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"Run, pass, I'm not sure of the stats, but I know that is a really good defense when you flip on the film. They play well in all phases, in every situation." – McVay

  • Asked about the challenges the 49ers defense presents, McVay indicated the tape they've studied reflects a unit with a Top-10 pass defense and Top-10 run defense.
  • Entering Week 12, San Francisco is allowing the 10th-fewest rushing yards per game (107.0) and tied with the Indianapolis Colts for fourth-fewest passing yards per game allowed (208.9)

"I felt like we got on that plane on a mission, and I felt like we played that way as a team." – Staley

  • Looking back on the defense's performance in Tampa, Staley was pleased with what he saw, specifically pointing to the players bringing the necessary energy against a team of the Bucs' caliber.
  • Staley also liked the way the Rams' defense responded to the highs and lows of the game, and the way they were able to close it out.

"It was a blessing. All I can do is thank God and continue to work to get more (chances)." – Akers

  • The Rams' 27-24 win over the Bucs saw Akers score his first NFL touchdown, doing so on a 4-yard pass from Goff.
  • That touchdown helped the Rams pull ahead 24-17 late in the third quarter.

"I don't look at the stat sheet, I really don't, but I know playing the game, I didn't make a (dang) tackle." – Donald

  • Monday night's game marked Donald's second straight without a tackle or a sack, which he said has "never ever" happened before for him.
  • At the same time, Donald still feels like he's doing his job and isn't upset about the lack of production, noting he still has plenty of opportunities to make plays with six weeks left in the regular season.

"I think Joe (Noteboom) played well, and it's really no surprise." – Blythe

  • In Blythe's eyes, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom more than held his own in his first NFL start at left tackle.
  • "We threw it for, I don't know, 50-plus times and (gave up) zero sacks, especially with guys that look like they had off the edge, I think really, that speaks for itself," Blythe said.

"It was a big win. It was a road win against a good team in the NFC on Monday night, a big game that's kind of been on the calendar for everyone for awhile now." – Goff

  • Recognizing the potential implications Monday night's victory could have in the conference, Goff said it was a big one for keeping the team's momentum and confidence going in the right direction.
  • Goff said the win was "a full team effort."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Rams react to 27-24 win over Buccaneers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety Jordan Fuller, kicker Matt Gay, wide receiver Robert Woods, quarterback Jared Goff and safety John Johnson III's postgame virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: Rams talk kicker position, Tom Brady heading into Buccaneers game

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, wide receiver Robert Woods and cornerback Darious Williams' Friday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Noteboom, Fuller, Goff look ahead to Monday Night Football at Buccaneers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom, safety Jordan Fuller and quarterback Jared Goff's Thursday virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: Rams react to 23-16 win over Seahawks

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, running back Malcolm Brown and quarterback Jared Goff's postgame virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald and Tyler Higbee talk Seahawks prep

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and tight end Tyler Higbee's Thursday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Brandon Staley, Darious Williams and Jared Goff talk Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, cornerback Darious Williams and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Kenny Young and Cooper Kupp recap bye week, preview Week 10 vs. Seahawks

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Kenny Young and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's Monday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: Rams react to 28-17 loss at Dolphins

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety John Johnson III, wide receiver Robert Woods, quarterback Jared Goff and defensive lineman Michael Brockers' postgame virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: Rams talk preparing for Tua Tagovailoa, offense and defense at midpoint of season

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth's Thursday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: Rams on Week 8 at Dolphins, embracing expectations in wake of Lakers' and Dodgers' success

Highlights from Wednesday's virtual media sessions held by Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, quarterback Jared Goff and kicker Kai Forbath. 
news

From the Podium: McVay, Reynolds, Floyd, Goff, Mundt, Hekker, Hollins react to Rams' Week 7 win over Bears

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, quarterback Jared Goff, tight end Johnny Mundt, punter Johnny Hekker and linebacker Justin Hollins' postgame virtual media sessions following the Rams' 24-10 win over the Bears. 

Advertising