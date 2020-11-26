From the Podium: Rams look ahead to Sunday's Week 12 matchup with 49ers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, running back Cam Akers, offensive lineman Austin Blythe and quarterback Jared Goff each held video conferences with local media Wednesday to share their final reflections on their Week 11 win over the Bucs and look ahead to Sunday's Week 12 home game against the 49ers.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"Run, pass, I'm not sure of the stats, but I know that is a really good defense when you flip on the film. They play well in all phases, in every situation." – McVay
- Asked about the challenges the 49ers defense presents, McVay indicated the tape they've studied reflects a unit with a Top-10 pass defense and Top-10 run defense.
- Entering Week 12, San Francisco is allowing the 10th-fewest rushing yards per game (107.0) and tied with the Indianapolis Colts for fourth-fewest passing yards per game allowed (208.9)
"I felt like we got on that plane on a mission, and I felt like we played that way as a team." – Staley
- Looking back on the defense's performance in Tampa, Staley was pleased with what he saw, specifically pointing to the players bringing the necessary energy against a team of the Bucs' caliber.
- Staley also liked the way the Rams' defense responded to the highs and lows of the game, and the way they were able to close it out.
"It was a blessing. All I can do is thank God and continue to work to get more (chances)." – Akers
- The Rams' 27-24 win over the Bucs saw Akers score his first NFL touchdown, doing so on a 4-yard pass from Goff.
- That touchdown helped the Rams pull ahead 24-17 late in the third quarter.
"I don't look at the stat sheet, I really don't, but I know playing the game, I didn't make a (dang) tackle." – Donald
- Monday night's game marked Donald's second straight without a tackle or a sack, which he said has "never ever" happened before for him.
- At the same time, Donald still feels like he's doing his job and isn't upset about the lack of production, noting he still has plenty of opportunities to make plays with six weeks left in the regular season.
"I think Joe (Noteboom) played well, and it's really no surprise." – Blythe
- In Blythe's eyes, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom more than held his own in his first NFL start at left tackle.
- "We threw it for, I don't know, 50-plus times and (gave up) zero sacks, especially with guys that look like they had off the edge, I think really, that speaks for itself," Blythe said.
"It was a big win. It was a road win against a good team in the NFC on Monday night, a big game that's kind of been on the calendar for everyone for awhile now." – Goff
- Recognizing the potential implications Monday night's victory could have in the conference, Goff said it was a big one for keeping the team's momentum and confidence going in the right direction.
- Goff said the win was "a full team effort."