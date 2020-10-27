From the Podium: McVay, Reynolds, Floyd, Goff, Mundt, Hekker, Hollins react to Rams' Week 7 win over Bears

INGLEWOOD, Calif. –– Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, quarterback Jared Goff, tight end Johnny Mundt, punter Johnny Hekker and linebacker Justin Hollins each met with the media postgame to provide their thoughts on the Rams' 24-10 Week 7 home win over the Bears on Monday Night Football. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations: