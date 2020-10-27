From the Podium: McVay, Reynolds, Floyd, Goff, Mundt, Hekker, Hollins react to Rams' Week 7 win over Bears

INGLEWOOD, Calif. –– Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, quarterback Jared Goff, tight end Johnny Mundt, punter Johnny Hekker and linebacker Justin Hollins each met with the media postgame to provide their thoughts on the Rams' 24-10 Week 7 home win over the Bears on Monday Night Football. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"(Johnny Hekker) was phenomenal tonight. Exactly what we expect. Don't ever take it for granted." – McVay
- Special teams proved pivotal for the Rams Monday night, and punter Johnny Hekker was a big reason why with all five of his punts landing at or inside the Bears 10-yard line.
- McVay also said that Hekker, whose longest punt in the contest went for 63 yards, "was able to flip the field tonight" – in other words, he played a key role in the field position battle.
"Definitely a special night." – Reynolds
- For the second straight week, Reynolds hauled in a touchdown. Though it was from four yards out instead of 40 this week, it gave the Rams an early 7-0 lead over the Bears.
- Reynolds, who had four receptions for 52 yards in addition to the score, credited the offensive line, Goff's throws, and fellow receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp taking attention away from him for the performance.
"I wanted to be calm but with high intensity, to go out and execute at a high level to help us win." – Floyd
- Floyd had a productive game against his former team, finishing with two sacks and three quarterback hits – both team-highs – plus six combined tackles, including two for loss, in the Rams' victory.
- Floyd said he tried not to get too much into the emotional side of this game as he prepared for it this week, taking as much of a normal approach as he could.
"It's huge. It's momentum. And we talk about it all the time, it's points off turnovers, points off turnovers ... and those are huge." – Goff
- Just as important as Hekker's pinpoint punts to Monday's win were the takeaways created by the Rams defense.
- One of those takeaways – safety Taylor Rapp's interception off a pass breakup by cornerback Troy Hill – led to seven points: Goff's 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Gerald Everett which gave the Rams a 24-3 lead late in the third quarter.
"Just prepared the way I always do, got my opps and maximized those. Really happy with my performance tonight." – Mundt
- With tight end Tyler Higbee (hand) inactive Monday night, Mundt stepped into a larger role and capitalized with three receptions for 47 yards, including a 34-yard catch that set up a 22-yard field goal by kicker Samuel Sloman.
- Heading into tonight's game, Mundt had six receptions for 36 yards across 31 career games.
"It starts with the other 10 guys on the punt unit, it's not just me out there doing it myself." – Hekker
- Hekker deferred credit for his performance to his specialist teammates, specifically calling out the snaps by longsnapper Jake McQuaide, the protection calls by defensive back Nick Scott and the effort of the gunners on punt coverage.
- Overall, Hekker said he was proud of the way the Rams played complementary football against the Bears.
"We're playing aggressive, we're playing physical." – Hollins
- Hollins certainly embodied that mindset on Monday night, recording his third sack as a Ram.
- According to Hollins, the defense is operating as one cohesive unit – "we're making all the right plays right now, we're getting all the right calls in, everybody's on one page," he said.