From the Podium: Ramsey, McVay, Donald, Goff, Brown recap Rams' Week 1 win over Cowboys

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, quarterback Jared Goff and running back Malcolm Brown met with the media following Los Angeles' 20-17 Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night Football, discussing the play of rookie safety Jordan Fuller, a key third-quarter drive by the offense and late stops by the defense, among other important topics.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"Jordan has been balling all camp, and we are happy to have him in our secondary. He's been playing extremely well." – Ramsey
- It was quite the Rams and NFL debut for Fuller, who finished as Rams' leading tackler with 8 combined stops (five solo, three assists).
- The most important of those eight came when the Cowboys were inside the Rams' 20, stopping Dallas rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb one yard short of the line to gain on 4th and 3 from the Los Angeles 11.
- "He has been playing extremely well, so we expected him to do that again tonight," Ramsey said.
"It was based on the way Jordan Fuller has played throughout camp." – McVay
- Fuller started opposite John Johnson III at the other safety spot, and McVay said the decision had to do with Fuller's training camp performance. Fuller was active in camp, creating multiple takeaways and earning reps with the first team defense.
- While it was Fuller who started alongside Johnson instead of Taylor Rapp, McVay said Rapp "is a huge part of our football team as well."
"That's what you want from them guys, big-time plays when we need them the most." – Donald
- In addition to Fuller's stop, Ramsey also made key plays for L.A.'s defense, causing a key third-down incompletion (a forced fumble on Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper that was overturned) and drawing an offensive pass interference call on Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup late in the fourth quarter that negated a deep completion which would've set up Dallas at the L.A. 19-yard line with 31 seconds left.
- Donald said both Ramsey and Fuller "did a great job," as well as the entire defense for sticking together late and finding a way to win the game.
"We had a couple of big third downs there and picked them up." – Goff
- With roughly 11 and a half minutes to go in the third quarter, the Rams offense mounted a key scoring drive which ended up putting them ahead for good.
- The possession, which chewed nearly six minutes off the clock, included not two, but rather three huge third-down conversions: A 10-yard completion from Goff to wide receiver Robert Woods on 3rd and 5 from L.A.'s own 20; an 8-yard scramble by Goff on 3rd and 4 from L.A.'s 36; and a 17-yard completion from Goff to wide receiver Josh Reynolds on 3rd and 3 from the Dallas 19 that set up the go-ahead 2-yard touchdown run by running back Malcolm Brown.
- Goff said that after seeing earlier drives stall in the redzone, it felt good to finish that drive off in that fashion.
"It's very exciting. I feel like that's just what I had to do." – Brown
- After spending the last four years as Todd Gurley's backup, Brown finished the night as the Rams' leading rusher with 18 carries for 79 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Brown also added three receptions for 31 yards in the passing attack.
- Asked earlier in the virtual press conference about McVay's trust him, Brown said his mindset was that "if those guys call my number, I just need to be ready."
- Brown also didn't forget about the offensive line's contribution to his big night: "Really just gotta show love to the big dogs up front, man. They make it easy on me."