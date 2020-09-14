From the Podium: Ramsey, McVay, Donald, Goff, Brown recap Rams' Week 1 win over Cowboys

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, quarterback Jared Goff and running back Malcolm Brown met with the media following Los Angeles' 20-17 Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night Football, discussing the play of rookie safety Jordan Fuller, a key third-quarter drive by the offense and late stops by the defense, among other important topics.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"Jordan has been balling all camp, and we are happy to have him in our secondary. He's been playing extremely well." – Ramsey