From the Podium: Rams react to 28-17 loss at Dolphins

Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety John Johnson III, wide receiver Robert Woods, quarterback Jared Goff and defensive lineman Michael Brockers each held postgame video conferences to discuss the team's 28-17 loss to the Dolphins Sunday in Miami.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"Ultimately, we didn't get it done. That falls on my plate, I have to do a much better job for this team and that's what I'll focus on for these coaches and for these players, making sure we're not sitting here with this pit in your stomach." – McVay