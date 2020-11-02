From the Podium: Rams react to 28-17 loss at Dolphins

Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety John Johnson III, wide receiver Robert Woods, quarterback Jared Goff and defensive lineman Michael Brockers each held postgame video conferences to discuss the team's 28-17 loss to the Dolphins Sunday in Miami.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"Ultimately, we didn't get it done. That falls on my plate, I have to do a much better job for this team and that's what I'll focus on for these coaches and for these players, making sure we're not sitting here with this pit in your stomach." – McVay
- McVay took responsibility for the loss, saying "we didn't handle some of the pressures (by the Dolphins defense) earlier, and that's on me."
- Though McVay felt the Rams had some answers to that pressure, he said that ultimately "the communication wasn't on par with what the expectations were with how we execute those plays."
"(Taylor Rapp) was coming with some heat today." – Johnson
- Second-year safety Taylor Rapp stepped up for the second-straight week in a starting role, posting four combined tackles, one pass breakup and one forced fumble against the Dolphins.
- That production followed seven total tackles, one interception and one pass breakup against the Bears.
"You think that's the fast start that we need, which it is, I mean, we score first, put (points) up. But really, it's consistency." – Woods
- A fumble recovery by Rams defense at the Dolphins 15-yard line helped set up Woods' 4-yard rushing touchdown, giving Los Angeles the first points of the contest. L.A. needed just three plays to reach the endzone.
- Woods felt the offense didn't consistently sustain that fast tempo the rest of the game. "That's where we need to measure our success and right now we're not we're not up to par where we need to be," he said.
"It starts with me. I've got to be a whole lot better for us." – Goff
- Goff took responsibility for his performance, recognizing he had to play better than he did for the Rams to have a chance to win on Sunday.
- Goff said "we did not respond quickly enough or well enough" to the Dolphins' defensive pressure, and doing so starts with him.
"They just brought as many as they could. They brought more than we can block." – Brockers
- Asked what he saw in the Dolphins' pressure from his perspective as a defensive player, Brockers said it felt like there were "11 guys on the line of scrimmage."
- Brockers said he's never seen a team send pressure like that as many times as the Dolphins did in a single game.