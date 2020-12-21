From the Podium: Rams react to 23-20 loss to Jets

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety John Johnson III, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and quarterback Jared Goff each held video conferences with local media following their 23-20 loss to the Jets Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual postgame conversations:
"That was very humbling, and it's going to be humbling, but we're going to move forward. That's exactly what we'll do. That's all I know how to do." – McVay
- Returning to a familiar mindset, McVay said the Rams can't let the previous week's result impact the following week – in other words, not let this loss linger into their preparation for their Week 16 divisional road game against the Seahawks.
- "We do have two games left, and we've got to find a way to respond and rebound ... this week as we get ready for the Seahawks," McVay said.
"We've got two division opponents coming up and we missed an opportunity to clinch, so now it's even more significant, more important to win these next two games." – Johnson
- Johnson recognizes the sense of urgency created by the final two weeks of the regular season after failing to secure a playoff berth on Sunday.
- "We're going to lock in and prepare to the best of our ability and move on from (this loss)," Johnson said.
"It's a team effort. We didn't give the offense a chance, we didn't get any turnovers at all, we didn't score on defense like we have in the past two or three weeks." – Joseph-Day
- After being unable to create any takeaways against the Jets, Joseph-Day said the Rams defense didn't do enough to help the offense.
- Joseph-Day said the defense talks about going plus-two – referring to the turnover margin – each game. Against the Jets, they were minus-one: No takeaways generated, while the offense had one turnover.
"Obviously, it was a disappointing game for us. We didn't play up to our potential, but we're gonna watch this film, correct it and move forward." – Havenstein
- Havenstein was straightforward when asked to assess how the Rams performed at the line of scrimmage, saying it was "uncharacteristic of how we wanted to play."
- While "(the Jets were) playing hard," Havenstein said Sunday's effort was more reflective of "so many other things that we weren't doing" rather than the Jets defense's own execution.
"Next week will be a big one for us, absolutely." – Goff
- A win over the Jets on Sunday would've clinched a playoff berth for the Rams. Now, they'll look to earn that victory on the road against the Seahawks in Week 16.
- "You're sick to your stomach about it, but I think like I said, we knew we (would) have to win that game against Seattle next week and we'll handle Week 17 when it gets here," Goff said.