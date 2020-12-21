From the Podium: Rams react to 23-20 loss to Jets

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety John Johnson III, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and quarterback Jared Goff each held video conferences with local media following their 23-20 loss to the Jets Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual postgame conversations:

"That was very humbling, and it's going to be humbling, but we're going to move forward. That's exactly what we'll do. That's all I know how to do." – McVay