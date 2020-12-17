From the Podium: Rams look ahead to Sunday's game vs. Jets

"It's kind of crazy, three touchdowns in three weeks, but I feel like that just shows you the type of guys that we have in the locker room. We've got a bunch of guys who can create plays, cause turnovers, and not only that, but take it to the house and create a difference in the game." – Williams

Linebacker Kenny Young's pick-six against the Patriots last week marked the Rams' third straight game with a defensive touchdown.

"We want to be a defense that takes away the ball," Williams said.