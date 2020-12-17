Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Rams look ahead to Sunday's game vs. Jets

Dec 16, 2020 at 05:53 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, cornerback Darious Williams and quarterback Jared Goff each held video conferences with local media Wednesday to discuss the challenges the Jets' offense and defense present and the Rams defense's touchdown-scoring streak, among other important topics.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"(In the event of a possible COVID-19 situation) is the thinking, because those people that are in close proximity (and) if you lost that, because those (specialist roles) are such rare positions." – McVay

  • With a potential playoff berth in sight, the Rams continue to shore up their COVID-19 contingency plans at key positions. On Tuesday, they signed punter Brandon Wright to their practice squad, and designated him, kicker Austin MacGinnis and recently-signed longsnapper Colin Holba as protected practice squad players this week to prevent other teams from signing them.
  • In addition to those precautions, McVay also said they're keeping starting quarterback Jared Goff and backup John Wolford at least six feet apart to minimize the risk of one of them getting the virus.

"What Frank (Gore) has been able to accomplish, that consistency and performance at a position that normally doesn't last that long, it's just remarkable." – Staley

  • Staley is well-aware of Gore and his distinguished career, having coached against him and alongside two of Gore's former coaches (Vic Fangio and Ed Donatell) from his 49ers days.
  • Recalling the time he coached against him, Staley said he was on the Bears coaching staff two years ago and they were facing the Dolphins, and Gore – at age 35 – ran for 101 yards and a touchdown for Miami against the NFL's number one defense.

"It's kind of crazy, three touchdowns in three weeks, but I feel like that just shows you the type of guys that we have in the locker room. We've got a bunch of guys who can create plays, cause turnovers, and not only that, but take it to the house and create a difference in the game." – Williams

  • Linebacker Kenny Young's pick-six against the Patriots last week marked the Rams' third straight game with a defensive touchdown.
  • "We want to be a defense that takes away the ball," Williams said.

"The main thing we focus on every week is how are we going to be at our best? And are we going to run our plays at our best?" – Goff

  • For Goff and the Rams offense, the main focus is on their own execution, not so much what the Jets may be doing similarly or differently under a new defensive coordinator after letting their previous one go last week.
  • "You see if there are any differences there, but they have the ability to run anything they ran all year and have the ability to add things this week," Goff said, "but when we're focused on ourselves, when we are executing how we want to execute, it usually falls in place."

