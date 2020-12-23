Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Rams look ahead to Sunday's Week 16 matchup at Seahawks

Dec 23, 2020 at 03:24 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, tight end Tyler Higbee and quarterback Jared Goff each held video conferences with local media Wednesday to preview Sunday's road game against the Seahawks (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX), sharing their thoughts on Seattle's offense and defense and playing in playoff-clinching games, among other important topics.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"Since we've played them, they've played really well. I know the numbers were what they were early on, but all that matters is how you're playing right now, and they're playing as well as any defense in the league. – McVay

  • The Seahawks are finding their defensive identity at a crucial time, and that's what has allowed them to play so well recently, according to McVay.
  • From a personnel standpoint, McVay attributed that success to the Seahawks maximizing the skillsets of safety Jamal Adams and defensive end Carlos Dunlap, linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright continuing to play at a high level, and cornerback Shaquill Griffin being healthy.

"That dual threat of him being able to turn and hand the ball to (running backs Chris) Carson or (Carlos) Hyde, I think that just adds another dimension to Russell Wilson's game, it makes him that much more difficult to defend with the play action, the keeper game, some of the read game in the gun." – Staley

  • Carson and Hyde were inactive for the first meeting between the Rams and Seahawks this season due to injury, but enter Sunday's rematch healthy.
  • In Seattle's win over Washington last week, Hyde had two carries for 55 yards and a touchdown, while Carson posted 15 carries for 63 yards. Wilson, meanwhile, rushed six times for 52 yards.

"It'll be nice not having the 12s scream at us, but at the same time, sometimes you enjoy going into a place where it's just the team and everybody else is against you. It's kind of a cool deal." – Higbee

  • Sunday's game in Seattle will present the Rams with a different environment than they're used to at Lumen Field: An empty stadium. The Seahawks announced last week that no fans would be allowed to attend this week's game, their final home contest of the regular season.
  • Higbee said the quiet atmosphere will be "a little bit different" but also makes things easier for the offense since they won't need to resort to a silent count.

"I don't try to make it any more than it is, to answer your question. It's another game. I enjoy playing them. I enjoy playing in meaningful games in December." – Goff

  • A win on Sunday would clinch a playoff spot for the Rams. When asked how he would evaluate the way he's played in such scenarios, Goff indicated he treats it no differently than any other game.
  • Goff also said "it's never been" difficult to play with a quieted mind and not thinking about what's at stake in games like that.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Rams react to 23-20 loss to Jets

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety John Johnson III, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and quarterback Jared Goff's postgame virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: Rams talk preparation for Jets

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom and wide receiver Van Jefferson's Thursday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: Rams look ahead to Sunday's game vs. Jets

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, cornerback Darious Williams and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp talk preparation for Jets, playoff push

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and wide receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp's Monday virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: Rams react to 24-3 Week 14 win over Patriots

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, running back Cam Akers, defensive lineman Michael Brockers, linebacker Kenny Young and quarterback Jared Goff's postgame virtual media sessions following their Thursday Night Football win over the Patriots. 
news

From the Podium: Rams preview Thursday Night Football vs. Patriots

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and quarterback Jared Goff's Tuesday virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: Rams talk outside linebacker rotation, Cardinals wide receivers heading into Sunday's game

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and cornerback Troy Hill's Friday virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Josh Reynolds, Aaron Donald talk Cardinals prep

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Josh Reynolds and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: Rams look ahead to Sunday's Week 13 game at Cardinals 

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, safety John Johnson III and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: Rams react to 23-20 Week 12 loss to 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and quarterback Jared Goff's postgame virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: McVay on canceling Friday's practice, final prep for 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Friday virtual media sessions.

Advertising