From the Podium: Rams look ahead to Wild Card game against Seahawks

Jan 05, 2021 at 06:17 PM
Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and safety John Johnson III each held video conferences with local media Tuesday to preview Saturday's Wild Card playoff game against the Seahawks.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"Saturday at 1:39 (p.m.)." – McVay

  • Asked if there was a timetable for naming a starting quarterback this week, McVay indicated he would take all the way up until kickoff on Saturday to reveal whether that will be Jared Goff or John Wolford.
  • McVay said Goff (right thumb) "has thrown a couple of balls," is "making steady progress everyday" and was scheduled to take some snaps this afternoon.

"They're going to try to do what they've got to do to put their guys in position to make plays, and if that's what they want to do, so be it. We'll have to adjust." – Johnson

  • Round 3 of Jalen Ramsey-D.K. Metcalf this season comes Saturday afternoon. In Round 2, the Seahawks appeared to at times motion Metcalf away from Ramsey to get Metcalf a more favorable matchup.
  • "If that's what they want to do, that's what they want to do, but we're gonna go out there and play with our hair on fire and have fun with it," Johnson said.

"From the first game until the last one that we just played, I think we've been able to operate at a higher level." – Staley

  • Staley has been pleased with the progress of the Rams defense since the season-opener, specifically with the group's ability to make adjustments quicker each week.
  • The Rams finished the regular season No. 1 in the NFL in total defense, allowing a league-low 281.9 yards per game.

