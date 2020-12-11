From the Podium: Rams react to 24-3 Week 14 win over Patriots

Rams head coach Sean McVay, running back Cam Akers, defensive lineman Michael Brockers, linebacker Kenny Young and quarterback Jared Goff each held postgame video conferences with local media to discuss their 24-3 Week 14 win over the Patriots Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, including their thoughts on Akers' and Young's performances and the play of their defense, among other important topics.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"What a swing in the momentum after they were getting ready to go in and score, for Kenny Young to get the pick on the screen and take it to the house." – McVay