From the Podium: Rams react to 24-3 Week 14 win over Patriots

Rams head coach Sean McVay, running back Cam Akers, defensive lineman Michael Brockers, linebacker Kenny Young and quarterback Jared Goff each held postgame video conferences with local media to discuss their 24-3 Week 14 win over the Patriots Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, including their thoughts on Akers' and Young's performances and the play of their defense, among other important topics.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"What a swing in the momentum after they were getting ready to go in and score, for Kenny Young to get the pick on the screen and take it to the house." – McVay
- A Rams turnover in their own territory late in the first quarter put the Patriots in position to cut into a 10-0 Los Angeles lead. Three plays after the change of possession, however, Young intercepted New England quarterback Cam Newton and raced 79 yards to the endzone for the touchdown, putting L.A. up 17 early in the second quarter.
- It was a very productive night overall for Young, who added one sack, one QB hit, one pass breakup and a team-high eight total tackles to his interception.
"Speed slowed down a long time ago. That hasn't been able to be an excuse for awhile now." – Akers
- If Week 13 wasn't enough proof, Akers showed just how comfortable he's become after rushing for 171 yards on 29 carries in the Rams' Week 14 win.
- Those 171 rushing yards were most by a Rams rookie running back in a single game since Jerome Bettis' 212 against the Saints on December 12, 1993.
"I don't want to say we're peaking, because after a peak, you're going downhill." – Brockers
- The Rams' defense had another strong performance, recording their third straight game with a touchdown thanks to Young's pick-six and finished with six sacks.
- At the same time, Brockers doesn't want this to be a high-point of the season, emphasizing the importance of consistency each week. "So we're continuing just to keep climbing, keep getting better, keep staying consistent each and other week," he said.
"It felt amazing. It felt like the first time. Honestly, a bunch of emotions running right now." – Young
- Young's pick-six was a memorable one, as it marked his first interception of his NFL career.
- Young said could tell based on Patriots QB Cam Newton's mannerisms that Newton was about to throw a screen pass. "I just jumped it, he threw a bad ball and he paid for that," Young said.
"As a quarterback, you may not think those (drives) are fun, (but) those are the best, when we're just pounding it and able to make those plays." – Goff
- Early in the third quarter, the Rams mounted a 16-play, 90-yard scoring drive which included two 4th-and-1 conversions – one on a 2-yard sneak by Goff on 4th and 1 the other via a neutral zone infraction against the Patriots – and erased 9 minutes and 42 seconds off the clock.
- "It was one of those drives where like it was fourth and short and we knew we were gonna go for it, you're feeling that momentum and Sean feels it as well," Goff said.