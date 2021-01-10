From the Podium: Rams react to 30-20 Wild Card playoff win over Seahawks 

Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Darious Williams, quarterback Jared Goff, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and safety John Johnson III each held video conferences with local media following their 30-20 Wild Card win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, discussing how it feels to defeat a division opponent in the playoffs, the play of the defense and Goff stepping up in place of an injured John Wolford, among other important topics.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"(John Wolford) must be good, because he was in the locker room smiling, looking good." – McVay
- A neck injury knocked Wolford out of the game and sent him to the hospital for precautionary measures, but he was able to return to the stadium to celebrate the victory with his teammates.
- McVay said he thinks Wolford's injury was a stinger. While the injury "looks like it's trending in the positive direction," McVay said he'll have more clarity on Wolford's status in the next day or two.
"It tells you the talent we have in our locker room. Everybody can make plays." – Williams
- With under seven minutes left until halftime, Williams intercepted a Russell Wilson screen pass intended for D.K. Metcalf and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown to give the Rams a 13-3 lead. Between the regular season and postseason, it was Williams' fifth interception and the Rams defense's fifth touchdown scored overall.
- Breaking down the play, Williams said he had seen it a couple of times on film this week, and knowing that the Seahawks had to move Metcalf away from Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey to feature him and get the ball in his hands, he anticipated that pass play would happen at some point, so he "just read it and jumped it."
"I was ready to go and I think my whole mindset throughout the week was to stay ready. You never know what can happen." – Goff
- It was Wolford who got the start against the Seahawks, but Goff would be called into action after Wolford sustained a neck injury late in the first quarter. Goff stepped up to complete 9 of 19 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' Wild Card victory – less than two weeks removed from surgery on his right thumb.
- "I've played in big games before, I've played in playoff games before and have that experience so I tried to draw on some of that with the lack of reps and just trust myself," Goff said.
"It's one of those things (that), I knew today was going to be about being a warrior." – Whitworth
- Whitworth returned to the starting lineup on Saturday after missing the Rams' last seven games with a torn MCL and PCL, a recovery timeline the 39-year-old left tackle said is "rare territory."
- "There's no way to know can I make it through a three and a half hour game and how to simulate anything similar to that, (so) I knew it was going to take some grit and some determination to do that," Whitworth said.
"Obviously it's impossible to replicate what (Aaron Donald) does, but next man up, hold his own, make sure you get your job done and keep moving forward. Hopefully he's okay." – Johnson
- Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald exited Saturday's game early in the third quarter with a rib injury, but Johnson and the rest of the unit were able to step up in his absence and make clutch plays to lead the team to a victory.
- Fittingly, it was outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and defensive lineman Morgan Fox – both in the midst of career seasons – bringing the pressure in Donald's absence, each sacking Wilson once on the game-clinching drive.