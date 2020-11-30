From the Podium: Rams react to 23-20 Week 12 loss to 49ers

"We expect that, you know, we just keep trying to play, trying to find ways to do what we can to get things going, trying to find a way to win." – Donald

The Rams' defense supplied key plays in the second half in the rally that fell just short: A fumble returned for a touchdown, followed by a 3-and-out on the ensuing series which led to the go-ahead touchdown.

Earlier in the game, rookie safety Jordan Fuller's third interception of the season set up Los Angeles' first points of the contest, a 48-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay.