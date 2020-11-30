From the Podium: Rams react to 23-20 Week 12 loss to 49ers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and quarterback Jared Goff each held postgame video conferences with local media to discuss their 23-20 Week 12 loss to the 49ers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"We've just got to take better care of the football, it's as simple as that." – McVay
- McVay expressed disappointment with the Rams' ability to do just that after they committed four turnovers in Sunday's game.
- When asked if there was a commonality between those turnovers, McVay said "taking care of the football. Our quarterback has got to take better care of the football."
"It really comes down to just as an offense, we're not good for just one person to carry the load." – Kupp
- Asked about the performance of the passing game and his involvement Sunday compared to the Tampa Bay game, Kupp indicated the success of the unit doesn't come down to a single player.
- Playing at the level which the offense is capable of comes down to "being more consistent," according to Kupp.
"We expect that, you know, we just keep trying to play, trying to find ways to do what we can to get things going, trying to find a way to win." – Donald
- The Rams' defense supplied key plays in the second half in the rally that fell just short: A fumble returned for a touchdown, followed by a 3-and-out on the ensuing series which led to the go-ahead touchdown.
- Earlier in the game, rookie safety Jordan Fuller's third interception of the season set up Los Angeles' first points of the contest, a 48-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay.
"They're all different. (But) at the end of the day, (the turnovers) need to be eliminated." – Goff
- Goff echoed McVay's comments about taking better care of the ball, saying "that's something I need to be a lot better at."
- For Goff, that comes down to "being smarter with the ball" and "better decision making."