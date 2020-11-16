From the Podium: Rams react to 23-16 win over Seahawks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, running back Malcolm Brown and quarterback Jared Goff each met with the media following their 23-16 win over the Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing the defense's performance and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth leaving the game with a knee injury, among other important topics.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"(The defense) has definitely been the strength of our team." – McVay