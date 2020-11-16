From the Podium: Rams react to 23-16 win over Seahawks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, running back Malcolm Brown and quarterback Jared Goff each met with the media following their 23-16 win over the Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing the defense's performance and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth leaving the game with a knee injury, among other important topics.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"(The defense) has definitely been the strength of our team." – McVay
- The Rams' defense held the Seahawks offense – which entered the game as the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL at 34.3 points per game – to a season-low 16 points.
- At the same time, McVay said he wants to see a complete Rams team – as in, one strong on defense, offense and special teams.
"I think it's time to start talking about D-Will in this league as a household name." – Ramsey
- Cornerback Darious Williams tallied two interceptions against the Seahawks, giving him a team-high four on the season.
- Williams, who is having a career season, should also be regarded as a player who can "potentially be an all-pro" and "who should be a Pro-Bowler."
"I just feel confident in this team, in this defense, and we've just been going out and executing at a high level." – Floyd
- Floyd had a career-high three sacks on Sunday, but he attributed it to the overall play of the defense rather than anything he did.
- According to Floyd, what that overall performance says about Los Angeles' defense against an offense of Seattle's caliber is that "we're a good group, and we're going to keep coming out every week and earning our respect."
"I think you're right. This is definitely what it feels like." – Brown
- The Rams got all three members of their running back rotation involved against the Seahawks: Brown finished with six carries for 33 yards and two touchdowns, Darrell Henderson Jr. seven for 28 and one score, and Cam Akers 10 for 38 (both team-highs). Asked if those performances reflected how that rotation is supposed to feel when it's clicking, Brown agreed.
- Brown gave credit to L.A.'s offensive line for making those contributions possible.
"It's tough. With everything that (Andrew Whitworth has) put on the line for all of us, you never want to see that happen." – Goff
- Late in the first half, Whitworth was carted off the field after sustaining the aforementioned knee injury. Several of Whitworth's offensive teammates – and even Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and offensive lineman Duane Brown – wished him well before he was taken back to the locker room.
- Goff said Whitworth told him and other Rams teammates "let's go, go finish the game, go get a win," as he was sitting on the cart.