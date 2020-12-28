Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Rams react to 20-9 loss to Seahawks

Dec 27, 2020 at 07:38 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Cooper Kupp each held postgame video conferences with local media to discuss the team's 20-9 Week 16 loss to the Seahawks in Seattle.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"It's very, very disappointing, but we do have a game and a lot to play for next week and that's where our focus and concentration will shift to after this." – McVay

  • While the Rams missed out on clinching a playoff berth this weekend because of their own loss Sunday, as well as a Bears win and Cardinals loss, they know they still have another shot at it next weekend.
  • Early Week 17 clinching scenarios for Los Angeles include a win over Arizona, or Chicago losing to Green Bay.

"Losing is frustrating, but we do it as a team." – Ramsey

  • Ramsey didn't point fingers after Sunday's loss and said it's "our job to pick (the offense) up."
  • Ramsey also said bouncing back next week is going to start "from the top down," taking personal responsibility to be a leader and do what he can help get Los Angeles back on the winning track.

"We don't pay attention to that. We're focused on ourselves." – Joseph-Day

  • Asked how much they paid attention to yesterday's Cardinals game and today's Bears game, Joseph-Day emphasized they did not. Since they have an opportunity to clinch themselves, they're focused on their own efforts, not those of other teams.
  • "That's the mindset we have because we're very a good team, and we know if we put everything together that we could do it," Joseph-Day said.

"Look internally, we got to figure it out. I'm sorry this is happening, obviously, but we will figure it out." – Goff

  • When a reporter asked Goff what his message to Rams fans would be heading into Week 17, he encouraged them to keep their faith in the team.
  • Goff also expressed confidence that the team can clinch a playoff berth.

"Our mindset doesn't change. We've got a big game this next weekend against (Arizona), (so) go out there, produce and find a way to win." – Kupp

  • Like McVay, Kupp's focus is on next weekend's game against the Cardinals after Sunday's tough result.
  • Kupp said they don't carry any of what happened over the last two weeks into the regular season finale because it doesn't change the fact that they still "control our own destiny."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Rams talk Seahawks offense, prep for Sunday's game

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's  Thursday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: Rams look ahead to Sunday's Week 16 matchup at Seahawks

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, tight end Tyler Higbee and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: Rams react to 23-20 loss to Jets

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety John Johnson III, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and quarterback Jared Goff's postgame virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: Rams talk preparation for Jets

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom and wide receiver Van Jefferson's Thursday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: Rams look ahead to Sunday's game vs. Jets

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, cornerback Darious Williams and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp talk preparation for Jets, playoff push

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and wide receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp's Monday virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: Rams react to 24-3 Week 14 win over Patriots

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, running back Cam Akers, defensive lineman Michael Brockers, linebacker Kenny Young and quarterback Jared Goff's postgame virtual media sessions following their Thursday Night Football win over the Patriots. 
news

From the Podium: Rams preview Thursday Night Football vs. Patriots

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and quarterback Jared Goff's Tuesday virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: Rams talk outside linebacker rotation, Cardinals wide receivers heading into Sunday's game

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and cornerback Troy Hill's Friday virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Josh Reynolds, Aaron Donald talk Cardinals prep

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Josh Reynolds and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: Rams look ahead to Sunday's Week 13 game at Cardinals 

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, safety John Johnson III and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions. 

Advertising