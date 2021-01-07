From the Podium: Rams talk preparation for Wild Card game against Seahawks

"(Who is starting at quarterback on Saturday) is really the least of the preparation and the worries. We know they're going to go out there and get the job done." – Woods

Whether it's Jared Goff or John Wolford under center on Saturday, Woods expressed confidence in both being able to successfully lead the offense.

"Just go out there, be ready, be an open target, and be ready to make plays with the ball in our hands," Woods said of the receivers' responsibilities, regardless of who is throwing them the ball.